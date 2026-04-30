UFC Perth Main Card Sees Last-Minute Twist As Debutant Steps In On Three Days’ Notice
The UFC Perth card has undergone a late change ahead of this weekend’s event.
UFC is slated to return to “The Fair City” this Saturday for a Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Western Australia, featuring a lineup packed with local athletes.
UFC Perth was originally set to feature a featherweight clash between Jack Jenkins and Marwan Rahiki, but “Phar” withdrew last week due to an undisclosed injury, leaving Rahiki without an opponent.
The promotion announced on Wednesday that Ollie Schmid has stepped in on just three days’ notice, making his UFC debut as a replacement for Jenkins.
Schmid enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak and was most recently in action just last month at Shuriken Fight Series 23, where he secured a first-round knockout over Jeff Mesa. The 25-year-old New Zealander previous defeat came in June 2024 at Eternal MMA 86, where he was stopped by Dimps Gillies. He currently holds a 4–2 professional record.
Meanwhile, Rahiki is set for his sophomore Octagon appearance at UFC Perth. “Freaky” debuted just last month at UFC Vegas 114, delivering a dominant second-round knockout of Harry Hardwick. He earned his UFC contract with a knockout win over Ananias Mulumba on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2025. The 23-year-old Moroccan remains undefeated at 8-0, with every victory coming by way of a finish.
UFC Perth: Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates – welterweight
- Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld – lightweight
- Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg – flyweight
- Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid – featherweight
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Peričić – heavyweight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland – heavyweight
Preliminary Card
- Cameron Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek – middleweight
- Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian – light heavyweight
- Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert – middleweight
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales – bantamweight
- Ben Johnston vs. Wesley Schultz – middleweight
- Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo – welterweight
- Dom Mar Fan vs. Kody Steele – lightweight