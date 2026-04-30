UFC Perth Main Card Sees Last-Minute Twist As Debutant Steps In On Three Days’ Notice

The UFC Perth card has undergone a late change ahead of this weekend’s event.

UFC is slated to return to “The Fair City” this Saturday for a Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Western Australia, featuring a lineup packed with local athletes.

UFC Perth was originally set to feature a featherweight clash between Jack Jenkins and Marwan Rahiki, but “Phar” withdrew last week due to an undisclosed injury, leaving Rahiki without an opponent.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that Ollie Schmid has stepped in on just three days’ notice, making his UFC debut as a replacement for Jenkins.

Schmid enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak and was most recently in action just last month at Shuriken Fight Series 23, where he secured a first-round knockout over Jeff Mesa. The 25-year-old New Zealander previous defeat came in June 2024 at Eternal MMA 86, where he was stopped by Dimps Gillies. He currently holds a 4–2 professional record.

Image: @schmidoliver/Instagram

Meanwhile, Rahiki is set for his sophomore Octagon appearance at UFC Perth. “Freaky” debuted just last month at UFC Vegas 114, delivering a dominant second-round knockout of Harry Hardwick. He earned his UFC contract with a knockout win over Ananias Mulumba on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2025. The 23-year-old Moroccan remains undefeated at 8-0, with every victory coming by way of a finish.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: Marwan Rahiki of Morocco kicks Harry Hardwick of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Perth: Full Fight Card

Main Card

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates – welterweight

Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld – lightweight

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg – flyweight

Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid – featherweight

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Peričić – heavyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland – heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Cameron Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek – middleweight

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian – light heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert – middleweight

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales – bantamweight

Ben Johnston vs. Wesley Schultz – middleweight

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo – welterweight

Dom Mar Fan vs. Kody Steele – lightweight