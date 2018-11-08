UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Re-Debuts On P4P List (Again)

The official UFC rankings were bound to see a shakeup in the wake of last weekend’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. However, it’s a former ruler that will get the most headlines as a result.
Supremely talented-but-troubled former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones re-debuted at No. 3 on the latest pound-for-pound list. “Bones” will attempt to make yet another comeback when he meets Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of December 29’s UFC 232.
He also passed Gustafsson the light heavyweight ranks. Jones re-assumed the No. 1 spot from “The Mauler.”
Jones’ journey back onto the rankings has been a long one. If it seems like he’s constantly on and off the rankings due to his concerning outside-the-cage troubles, it’s because he is. He was most recently removed from the ranks due to a failed drug test following his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier. That fight came after he was suspended before his frist scheduled rematch with ‘DC’ at 2016’s UFC 200.
In other movements, the middleweight division saw a significant amount of movement due to UFC 230. Surging prospect Israel Adesanya moved up three spots to No. 6 after finishing Derek Brunson. Jacare moved up two spots to No. 3 following a thrilling knockout of Chris Weidman. Weidman fell to No. 5 as a result, while Brunson dropped to No. 8.
Check out the fully updated rankings from UFC.com below.
Updated UFC Rankings:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Jon Jones *NR
4 TJ Dillashaw -1
5 Max Holloway -1
6 Georges St-Pierre -1
7 Tyron Woodley -1
8 Conor McGregor
9 Stipe Miocic +1
10 Henry Cejudo -1
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Deiveson Figueiredo
6 John Moraga
7 Wilson Reis
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Alexandre Pantoja
10 Brandon Moreno
11 Ben Nguyen
12 Matheus Nicolau +1
13 Tim Elliott -1
14 Alex Perez +1
15 Ulka Sasaki -1
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
8 Josh Emmett
10 Chan Sung Jung
11 Alexander Volkanovski
12 Ricardo Lamas
13 Darren Elkins
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov
15 Yair Rodriguez
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Kevin Lee
5 Edson Barboza
6 Justin Gaethje
7 Anthony Pettis
8 Al Iaquinta
9 Nate Diaz
10 Michael Chiesa
11 James Vick
12 Alexander Hernandez
13 Francisco Trinaldo
14 Dan Hooker
15 Paul Felder
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Alex Oliveira
14 Gunnar Nelson
15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza +2
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman -2
6 Israel Adesanya +3
7 Paulo Costa +1
8 Derek Brunson -2
9 Jared Cannonier *NR
9 Brad Tavares +1
11 David Branch -4
12 Antonio Carlos Junior -1
13 Uriah Hall -1
14 Elias Theodorou -1
15 Thiago Santos -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones *NR
2 Alexander Gustafsson -1
3 Anthony Smith -1
4 Jan Blachowicz -1
5 Ilir Latifi -1
6 Volkan Oezdemir -1
7 Jimi Manuwa -1
8 Dominick Reyes -1
9 Corey Anderson -1
10 Glover Teixeira -1
10 Ovince Saint Preux -1
12 Misha Cirkunov -1
13 Mauricio Rua -1
14 Tyson Pedro
15 Nikita Krylov -2
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Mark Hunt
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Tatiana Suarez
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Cortney Casey
11 Nina Ansaroff
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Randa Markos
14 Angela Hill
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Nicco Montano
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Sijara Eubanks
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi
7 Lauren Murphy +1
9 Jessica Eye
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Joanne Calderwood
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Jennifer Maia
15 Andrea Lee
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Aspen Ladd
9 Sara McMann
10 Yana Kunitskaya
11 Irene Aldana
12 Bethe Correia
13 Tonya Evinger
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Lina Lansberg