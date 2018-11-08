UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Re-Debuts On P4P List (Again)

The official UFC rankings were bound to see a shakeup in the wake of last weekend’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. However, it’s a former ruler that will get the most headlines as a result.

Supremely talented-but-troubled former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones re-debuted at No. 3 on the latest pound-for-pound list. “Bones” will attempt to make yet another comeback when he meets Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of December 29’s UFC 232.

He also passed Gustafsson the light heavyweight ranks. Jones re-assumed the No. 1 spot from “The Mauler.”

Jones’ journey back onto the rankings has been a long one. If it seems like he’s constantly on and off the rankings due to his concerning outside-the-cage troubles, it’s because he is. He was most recently removed from the ranks due to a failed drug test following his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier. That fight came after he was suspended before his frist scheduled rematch with ‘DC’ at 2016’s UFC 200.

In other movements, the middleweight division saw a significant amount of movement due to UFC 230. Surging prospect Israel Adesanya moved up three spots to No. 6 after finishing Derek Brunson. Jacare moved up two spots to No. 3 following a thrilling knockout of Chris Weidman. Weidman fell to No. 5 as a result, while Brunson dropped to No. 8.

Check out the fully updated rankings from UFC.com below.

Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Jon Jones *NR

4 TJ Dillashaw -1

5 Max Holloway -1

6 Georges St-Pierre -1

7 Tyron Woodley -1

8 Conor McGregor

9 Stipe Miocic +1

10 Henry Cejudo -1

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Deiveson Figueiredo

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Alexandre Pantoja

10 Brandon Moreno

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau +1

13 Tim Elliott -1

14 Alex Perez +1

15 Ulka Sasaki -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

8 Josh Emmett

10 Chan Sung Jung

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Yair Rodriguez

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Kevin Lee

5 Edson Barboza

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Al Iaquinta

9 Nate Diaz

10 Michael Chiesa

11 James Vick

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza +2

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman -2

6 Israel Adesanya +3

7 Paulo Costa +1

8 Derek Brunson -2

9 Jared Cannonier *NR

9 Brad Tavares +1

11 David Branch -4

12 Antonio Carlos Junior -1

13 Uriah Hall -1

14 Elias Theodorou -1

15 Thiago Santos -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones *NR

2 Alexander Gustafsson -1

3 Anthony Smith -1

4 Jan Blachowicz -1

5 Ilir Latifi -1

6 Volkan Oezdemir -1

7 Jimi Manuwa -1

8 Dominick Reyes -1

9 Corey Anderson -1

10 Glover Teixeira -1

10 Ovince Saint Preux -1

12 Misha Cirkunov -1

13 Mauricio Rua -1

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Nikita Krylov -2

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Mark Hunt

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

7 Lauren Murphy +1

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Aspen Ladd

9 Sara McMann

10 Yana Kunitskaya

11 Irene Aldana

12 Bethe Correia

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Lina Lansberg