Watch: Jessica-Rose Clark’s Striking Showdown in Dirty Boxing with Marilia Morais

Fans of combat sports now have the opportunity to watch ‘Jessy Jess’ Jessica-Rose Clark face Marilia Morais in a full fight video from Dirty Boxing Championship 2. The bout is available for viewing on YouTube, offering a rare chance to see Clark in action following her transition from mixed martial arts to striking-based disciplines.

Full Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais Bout Hits YouTube

Jessica-Rose Clark is an Australian fighter with a notable career in combat sports. She began her professional MMA journey in 2012, quickly amassing a strong record in regional promotions before making her UFC debut in 2017 with a memorable win over Bec Rawlings. Over six years in the UFC, Clark competed primarily in the bantamweight division. Her background includes Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where she holds a purple belt, and a brief stint in kickboxing and Muay Thai. After retiring from MMA in 2023 following a series of losses, Clark shifted her focus to Muay Thai and kickboxing, seeking new challenges in the striking world.

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Marilia Morais by unanimous decision at Dirty Boxing Championship 2 on June 14, 2025, in Miami. Clark earned a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards, with all three scoring the fight 30-27 in her favor. Her performance was characterized by crisp striking, consistent pressure, and control throughout the three-round bout.

Dirty Boxing Championship combines elements of boxing and MMA by allowing fighters to wear 5 oz gloves and use a mix of striking techniques including punches, elbows, and palm strikes, while also permitting ground and pound as long as effective strikes are landing—once a downed fighter wraps up or tries to rise, the referee intervenes to stand them up. Fights consist of three 3-minute rounds for non-title bouts, with a 10-point must-score system favoring productive aggressiveness. Kicks, eye-gouging, and throat strikes are strictly prohibited.

The Dirty Boxing Championship 2 event marks another chapter in Clark’s evolving career. The fight against Marilia Morais is significant as it highlights Clark’s transition and adaptation to different styles of combat sports.