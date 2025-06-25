Watch: Jessica-Rose Clark’s Striking Showdown in Dirty Boxing with Marilia Morais

ByTimothy Wheaton
Fans of combat sports now have the opportunity to watch ‘Jessy Jess’ Jessica-Rose Clark face Marilia Morais in a full fight video from Dirty Boxing Championship 2. The bout is available for viewing on YouTube, offering a rare chance to see Clark in action following her transition from mixed martial arts to striking-based disciplines.

Full Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais Bout Hits YouTube

Jessica-Rose Clark is an Australian fighter with a notable career in combat sports. She began her professional MMA journey in 2012, quickly amassing a strong record in regional promotions before making her UFC debut in 2017 with a memorable win over Bec Rawlings. Over six years in the UFC, Clark competed primarily in the bantamweight division. Her background includes Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where she holds a purple belt, and a brief stint in kickboxing and Muay Thai. After retiring from MMA in 2023 following a series of losses, Clark shifted her focus to Muay Thai and kickboxing, seeking new challenges in the striking world.

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Marilia Morais by unanimous decision at Dirty Boxing Championship 2 on June 14, 2025, in Miami. Clark earned a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards, with all three scoring the fight 30-27 in her favor. Her performance was characterized by crisp striking, consistent pressure, and control throughout the three-round bout.

Dirty Boxing Championship combines elements of boxing and MMA by allowing fighters to wear 5 oz gloves and use a mix of striking techniques including punches, elbows, and palm strikes, while also permitting ground and pound as long as effective strikes are landing—once a downed fighter wraps up or tries to rise, the referee intervenes to stand them up. Fights consist of three 3-minute rounds for non-title bouts, with a 10-point must-score system favoring productive aggressiveness. Kicks, eye-gouging, and throat strikes are strictly prohibited.

The Dirty Boxing Championship 2 event marks another chapter in Clark’s evolving career. The fight against Marilia Morais is significant as it highlights Clark’s transition and adaptation to different styles of combat sports.

“Jessy Jess” Jessica-Rose Clark dbx
Dirty Boxing
