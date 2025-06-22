Tom Aspinall lays out plans after scooping UFC heavyweight crown: ‘I want to be the best ever’

Promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion overnight, UFC fan-favorite, Tom Aspinall has revealed he hopes that when his own career is all said and done — he will be revered as the greatest talent to ever step foot in the division.

Aspinall, who held the interim title at heavyweight since the end of 2023, finally broke through overnight — but not in the circumstances he would have liked.

Promoted to status of undisputed champion, Aspinall was given the cold shoulder by Jon Jones, with the Rochester native officially confirming his retirement from active competition overnight, relinquishing his portion of the belt.

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

And himself promising to bring in an active reign as new undisputed gold hodler, Tom Aspinall has today spoken further one his bid to express himself as the weight limit — claiming he has a rather certain plan in mind when it comes for his own future in the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall vows to go down as best heavyweight of all-time

“Moving forward, very, very important to me just that I acknowledge everybody quickly who has supported me in this,” Tom Aspinall told TNT Sports. “I’m not going to say it was a tough time, but a bit of a challenging time over like the last kind of 10-11 months that I have been inactive due to no fault of my own. But luckily, that is all behind us now. Massively appreciate the support from everybody, massively appreciate the support going forward.

“I am going to keep this thing [belt] as active as possible,” Tom Aspinall continued. “I want to be the best heavyweight ever to walk the face of the earth. I’m going to defend this thing as many times as I possibly can.I’m going to keep you guys entertained. I’m going to really give back to everybody who has shown me support over the last year, over the last five years, over the last 10 years.

“Really appreciate the support and love from everybody, and we’re going to see an active, defending UFC heavyweight undisputed champion (0:59) going forward,” he concluded.