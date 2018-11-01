UFC Rankings Update: Conor McGregor Rises On Pound-For-Pound List

The new UFC rankings have been released following UFC Moncton, and Conor McGregor has found a way to rise on the pound-for-pound list.
Overall, this week saw an insane amount of movement. McGregor found himself at No. 7 on the pound-for-pound list despite not having won a UFC fight since 2016. The seismic shifts were largely due to Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez’ highly-publicized moves to ONE Championship. ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ move to ONE allowed McGregor to overtake his previously-held No. 7 spot.
However, it’s important to note that McGregor still sits above champions Henry Cejudo, Cris Cyborg, Robert Whittaker, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas. He’s also above decorated names like Stipe Miocic and Tony Ferguson. Together, those fighters have won an astonishing 13 title fights combined since McGregor last won a single fight in the Octagon.
The biggest move of them all was made by streaking light heavyweight Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” rose an alarming eight spots to No. 2 for his third-round submission win over Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Moncton. Oezdemir fell three spots to No. 5 following his second straight defeat.
Lightweight also saw a large-scale shift thanks to Alvarez and Johnson’s respective departures. The Nos. 4-12 spots at 155 pounds rose one spot apiece while No. 13 Francisco Trinaldo rose two spots as a result. Everyone on the flyweight ranks rose one spot due to ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ departure.
Check out the full updated rankings from UFC.com below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 TJ Dillashaw
4 Max Holloway
5 Georges St-Pierre
6 Tyron Woodley
7 Conor McGregor +1
8 Henry Cejudo +1
9 Stipe Miocic
10 Cris Cyborg +1
11 Robert Whittaker +1
12 Tony Ferguson +1
13 Amanda Nunes +1
14 Rose Namajunas +1
15 Dominick Cruz *NR
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga +1
2 Sergio Pettis +1
3 Joseph Benavidez +1
4 Ray Borg +1
5 Deiveson Figueiredo +1
6 John Moraga +1
7 Wilson Reis +1
8 Dustin Ortiz +1
9 Alexandre Pantoja +1
10 Brandon Moreno +1
11 Ben Nguyen +1
12 Tim Elliott +1
13 Matheus Nicolau +1
14 Ulka Sasaki +1
15 Alex Perez *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
8 Josh Emmett
10 Chan Sung Jung
11 Alexander Volkanovski
12 Ricardo Lamas
13 Darren Elkins
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov
15 Yair Rodriguez
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Kevin Lee +1
5 Edson Barboza +1
6 Justin Gaethje +1
7 Anthony Pettis +1
8 Al Iaquinta +1
9 Nate Diaz +1
10 Michael Chiesa +1
11 James Vick +1
12 Alexander Hernandez +1
13 Francisco Trinaldo +2
14 Dan Hooker
15 Paul Felder *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Alex Oliveira
14 Gunnar Nelson
15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Paulo Costa
9 Israel Adesanya
10 Brad Tavares
11 Antonio Carlos Junior
12 Uriah Hall
13 Elias Theodorou
14 Thiago Santos +1
15 Krzysztof Jotko -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Anthony Smith +8
3 Jan Blachowicz
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Volkan Oezdemir -3
6 Jimi Manuwa -1
7 Dominick Reyes -1
8 Corey Anderson -1
9 Glover Teixeira -1
9 Ovince Saint Preux
11 Misha Cirkunov
12 Mauricio Rua
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Tyson Pedro +1
15 Patrick Cummins -1
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Mark Hunt
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Tatiana Suarez
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Cortney Casey
11 Nina Ansaroff
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Randa Markos
14 Angela Hill
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Nicco Montano
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Sijara Eubanks
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi
8 Lauren Murphy
9 Jessica Eye
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Joanne Calderwood
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Jennifer Maia
15 Andrea Lee
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Aspen Ladd -1
9 Sara McMann
10 Yana Kunitskaya
11 Irene Aldana +1
12 Bethe Correia -1
13 Tonya Evinger +2
14 Lucie Pudilova -1
15 Lina Lansberg -1