UFC Rankings Update: Conor McGregor Rises On Pound-For-Pound List

The new UFC rankings have been released following UFC Moncton, and Conor McGregor has found a way to rise on the pound-for-pound list.

Overall, this week saw an insane amount of movement. McGregor found himself at No. 7 on the pound-for-pound list despite not having won a UFC fight since 2016. The seismic shifts were largely due to Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez’ highly-publicized moves to ONE Championship. ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ move to ONE allowed McGregor to overtake his previously-held No. 7 spot.

However, it’s important to note that McGregor still sits above champions Henry Cejudo, Cris Cyborg, Robert Whittaker, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas. He’s also above decorated names like Stipe Miocic and Tony Ferguson. Together, those fighters have won an astonishing 13 title fights combined since McGregor last won a single fight in the Octagon.

The biggest move of them all was made by streaking light heavyweight Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” rose an alarming eight spots to No. 2 for his third-round submission win over Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Moncton. Oezdemir fell three spots to No. 5 following his second straight defeat.

Lightweight also saw a large-scale shift thanks to Alvarez and Johnson’s respective departures. The Nos. 4-12 spots at 155 pounds rose one spot apiece while No. 13 Francisco Trinaldo rose two spots as a result. Everyone on the flyweight ranks rose one spot due to ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ departure.

Check out the full updated rankings from UFC.com below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 TJ Dillashaw

4 Max Holloway

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 Tyron Woodley

7 Conor McGregor +1

8 Henry Cejudo +1

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Cris Cyborg +1

11 Robert Whittaker +1

12 Tony Ferguson +1

13 Amanda Nunes +1

14 Rose Namajunas +1

15 Dominick Cruz *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga +1

2 Sergio Pettis +1

3 Joseph Benavidez +1

4 Ray Borg +1

5 Deiveson Figueiredo +1

6 John Moraga +1

7 Wilson Reis +1

8 Dustin Ortiz +1

9 Alexandre Pantoja +1

10 Brandon Moreno +1

11 Ben Nguyen +1

12 Tim Elliott +1

13 Matheus Nicolau +1

14 Ulka Sasaki +1

15 Alex Perez *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

8 Josh Emmett

10 Chan Sung Jung

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Yair Rodriguez

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Kevin Lee +1

5 Edson Barboza +1

6 Justin Gaethje +1

7 Anthony Pettis +1

8 Al Iaquinta +1

9 Nate Diaz +1

10 Michael Chiesa +1

11 James Vick +1

12 Alexander Hernandez +1

13 Francisco Trinaldo +2

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall

13 Elias Theodorou

14 Thiago Santos +1

15 Krzysztof Jotko -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Anthony Smith +8

3 Jan Blachowicz

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Volkan Oezdemir -3

6 Jimi Manuwa -1

7 Dominick Reyes -1

8 Corey Anderson -1

9 Glover Teixeira -1

9 Ovince Saint Preux

11 Misha Cirkunov

12 Mauricio Rua

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Tyson Pedro +1

15 Patrick Cummins -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Mark Hunt

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

8 Lauren Murphy

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Aspen Ladd -1

9 Sara McMann

10 Yana Kunitskaya

11 Irene Aldana +1

12 Bethe Correia -1

13 Tonya Evinger +2

14 Lucie Pudilova -1

15 Lina Lansberg -1