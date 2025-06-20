Official: Shem Rock Has Signed with the UFC

As of June 2025, Shem Rock, the Liverpool-born MMA fighter whose life story reads like a Hollywood script, has officially signed with the UFC. With a string of impressive performances in Europe’s top MMA organizations, most notably Oktagon MMA.

Shem Rock Signs with the UFC

Shem Rock made the announcement on Instagram:

Shem Rock’s journey to the brink of the sport’s elite is remarkable. In 2014, at the age of 20, he was accused of a burglary with violence and assault in Liverpool, a crime he maintains he did not commit. Fearing a lengthy prison sentence for a charge he believed was unjust, Rock fled the UK, spending years on the run in Asia. During this period, he discovered mixed martial arts, training first in Malaysia and later competing across Southeast Asia and Taiwan. His natural talent and dedication quickly became evident, as he racked up wins and gained recognition on regional circuits, even appearing on reality TV shows.

However, his growing profile ultimately led to his exposure and arrest, after which he was extradited to the UK to face trial. After six months in custody, Shem Rock was acquitted in 2022, clearing his name and allowing him to focus fully on his MMA career.

Since returning to Liverpool, Rock has trained at Next Generation MMA alongside UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. His fighting style is defined by a strong Brazilian jiu-jitsu base.

He has spoken openly about his troubled youth, his time as a fugitive, and how martial arts provided him with discipline and purpose. Today, he is actively involved in community projects, such as the CELLS police initiative, which aims to steer troubled youth away from crime and toward positive outlets like sports.

Rock’s ambition extends beyond the cage: he has expressed a desire to open his own gyms to help young people in Liverpool, particularly those from immigrant and mixed-race backgrounds who may lack role models in their community.

Now, Shem Rock has signed with the UFC.