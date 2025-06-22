Kevin Lee reveals jaw was wired shut after knockout loss in PFL debut: ‘I can’t absorb shots anymore’

Former interim UFC lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee has candidly revealed he is unable to “absorb” punishment in combat sports anymore, after he required a procedure to have his jaw wired shut following a knockout loss to Gadzhi Rabadanov at PFL 6 over the course of the weekend.

Lee, who made his return to combat sports over the course of the weekend, featured in a lightweight tournament semi final clash with Bellator MMA and Fight Nights Global star, Rabadanov.

And coming unstuck in brutal fashion following a first round knockout loss inside two and a half minutes, Lee has now suffered four defeats in his six most recent entries to the cage.

Addressing his knockout loss to Russian contender, Rabadanov, Lee donned his best Kanye West impression — writing “through the wire” in a caption on his official X account, companied by a picture of his jaw wired shut.

Kevin Lee admits he’s unable to deal with damage from combat sports anymore

“I’m not a coward,” Kevin Lee also posted on his social media account. “At least I can say that I tried. I shot for the stars. My legs just aren’t what they used to be. I can’t absorb shots anymore and honestly I don’t know if it will come back.”

I’m not a coward. At least I can say that I tried. I shot for the stars.



Once a heralded contender at the lightweight limit, 32-year-old star, Lee most had enjoyed a five-fight winning run en route to an interim title fight loss against arch-rival, Tony Ferguson.

During his tenure in the Octagon, Michigan native, Lee had turned in notable wins over the likes of Efrain Escudero, Jake Matthews, Magomed Mustafaev, Francisco Trinaldo, Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and in a notable knockout win — bested the then-unbeaten, Gregor Gillespie.