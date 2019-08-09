UFC Rankings Update: Colby Covington Stays Put

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Colby Covington
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Spread the word!

This past weekend, UFC Newark took place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In the main event, Colby Covington picked up a dominant victory over former champion Robbie Lawler.

Now, Covington has solidified himself as the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s championship. We have a UFC rankings update to pass along after the Newark event. Following Covington’s big win, he remains still at the No. 2-ranked position in the Las Vegas-based promotion’s 170-pound rankings.

As for who is a number one, former champion Tyron Woodley remains at the top spot. “T-Wood” does not have a fight booked as of this writing. Check below for the full UFC Fighter Rakings update.

UFC Rankings Update

POUND-FOR-POUND

Champion: DANIEL CORMIER

1. Jon Jones 
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov 
3. Henry Cejudo 
4. Max Holloway +1 
5. Amanda Nunes -1 
6. Dustin Poirier 
7. Kamaru Usman 
8. Robert Whittaker 
9. Tony Ferguson +1
10. Stipe Miocic -1 
11. Conor McGregor
12. Valentina Shevchenko 
13. Tyron Woodley 
14. Jessica Andrade 
15. –

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga 
3. Deiveson Figueiredo 
4. Alexandre Pantoja 
5. Sergio Pettis 
6. Tim Elliott 
7. Brandon Moreno 
8. Rogerio Bontorin 
9. Matt Schnell +4
10. Ryan Benoit 
11. Kai Kara France 
12. Jordan Espinosa -3 
13. Alex Perez -1 
14. Raulian Paiva -1 
15. Mark De La Rosa

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes 
2. Aljamain Sterling 
3. Raphael Assuncao 
4. Petr Yan 
5. Pedro Munhoz 
6. Dominick Cruz 
7. Cody Garbrandt 
8. Jimmie Rivera 
9. Cory Sandhagen 
10. Cody Stamann 
11. Rob Font 
12. John Dodson 
13. Song Yadong 
14. Urijah Faber 
15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski 
2. Brian Ortega 
3. Jose Aldo 
4. Frankie Edgar 
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov 
6. Chan Sung Jung 
7. Yair Rodriguez 
8. Jeremy Stephens 
9. Renato Moicano 
10. Josh Emmett 
11. Calvin Kattar 
12. Arnold Allen 
13. Shane Burgos 
14. Ryan Hall 
15. Mirsad Bektic

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Dustin Poirier INTERIM 
2. Tony Ferguson 
3. Conor McGregor 
4. Donald Cerrone 
5. Justin Gaethje 
6. Al Iaquinta 
7. Edson Barboza 
8. Kevin Lee 
9. Anthony Pettis 
10. Paul Felder 
11. Gregor Gillespie +1 
12. Charles Oliveira -1 
13. Alexander Hernandez 
14. Dan Hooker 
15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley 
2. Colby Covington 
3. Jorge Masvidal 
4. Leon Edwards 
5. Rafael dos Anjos 
6. Darren Till 
7. Stephen Thompson 
8. Anthony Pettis 
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 
10. Demian Maia +2 
11. Ben Askren -1 
12. Robbie Lawler -1 
13. Elizeu dos Santos 
14. Neil Magny 
15. Geoff Neal

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion) 
2. Yoel Romero 
3. Kelvin Gastelum 
4. Jack Hermansson 
5. Ronaldo Souza 
6. Chris Weidman 
7. Paulo Costa 
8. Derek Brunson 
9. Jared Cannonier 
10. Ian Heinisch 
11. Brad Tavares +1 
12. Uriah Hall -1 
13. Antonio Carlos Junior 
14. Anderson Silva +1 
15. Krzysztof Jotko NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1 Daniel Cormier +1 
2 Thiago Santos -1 
3 Anthony Smith 
4 Dominick Reyes 
5 Jan Blachowicz 
6 Alexander Gustafsson 
7 Volkan Oezdemir 
8 Corey Anderson 
9 Ilir Latifi +1 
10 Glover Teixeira -1 
11 Aleksandar Rakic 
12 Johnny Walker 
13 Nikita Krylov 
14 Mauricio Rua 
15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: DANIEL CORMIER

1. Stipe Miocic 
2. Francis Ngannou 
3. Junior dos Santos 
4. Curtis Blaydes 
5. Derrick Lewis 
6. Alexander Volkov 
7. Alistair Overeem 
8. Cain Velasquez 
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov 
10. Blagoy Ivanov 
11. Walt Harris 
12. Aleksei Oleinik 
13. Tai Tuivasa 
14. Marcin Tybura 
15. Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: JESSICA ANDRADE

1. Rose Namajunas 
2. Tatiana Suarez 
3. Nina Ansaroff 
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
5. Claudia Gadelha 
6. Weili Zhang 
7. Michelle Waterson 
8. Tecia Torres 
9. Carla Esparza 
10. Alexa Grasso 
11. Cynthia Calvillo 
12. Felice Herrig 
13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
14. Cortney Casey 
15. Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye 
2. Katlyn Chookagian 
3. Liz Carmouche 
4. Jennifer Maia 
5. Joanne Calderwood 
6. Andrea Lee +1 
7. Viviane Araujo -1 
8. Roxanne Modafferi 
9. Lauren Murphy +1 
10. Alexis Davis -1 
11. Montana De La Rosa 
12. Maycee Barber +1 
13. Antonina Shevchenko NR 
14. Mara Romero Borella -2 
15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie 
2. Ketlen Vieira 
3. Holly Holm 
4. Julianna Pena 
5. Aspen Ladd 
6. Raquel Pennington 
7. Cat Zingano 
8. Yana Kunitskaya 
9. Marion Reneau +1 
10. Sara McMann 
11. Irene Aldana -2 
12. Macy Chiasson 
13. Lina Lansberg 
14. Sijara Eubanks 
15. Nicco Montano

What do you think about the UFC rankings update after UFC Newark?