UFC Rankings Update: Colby Covington Stays Put

This past weekend, UFC Newark took place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In the main event, Colby Covington picked up a dominant victory over former champion Robbie Lawler.

Now, Covington has solidified himself as the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s championship. We have a UFC rankings update to pass along after the Newark event. Following Covington’s big win, he remains still at the No. 2-ranked position in the Las Vegas-based promotion’s 170-pound rankings.

As for who is a number one, former champion Tyron Woodley remains at the top spot. “T-Wood” does not have a fight booked as of this writing. Check below for the full UFC Fighter Rakings update.

UFC Rankings Update

POUND-FOR-POUND

Champion: DANIEL CORMIER

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Max Holloway +1

5. Amanda Nunes -1

6. Dustin Poirier

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Robert Whittaker

9. Tony Ferguson +1

10. Stipe Miocic -1

11. Conor McGregor

12. Valentina Shevchenko

13. Tyron Woodley

14. Jessica Andrade

15. –

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Brandon Moreno

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Matt Schnell +4

10. Ryan Benoit

11. Kai Kara France

12. Jordan Espinosa -3

13. Alex Perez -1

14. Raulian Paiva -1

15. Mark De La Rosa

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Raphael Assuncao

4. Petr Yan

5. Pedro Munhoz

6. Dominick Cruz

7. Cody Garbrandt

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cory Sandhagen

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Arnold Allen

13. Shane Burgos

14. Ryan Hall

15. Mirsad Bektic

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Dustin Poirier INTERIM

2. Tony Ferguson

3. Conor McGregor

4. Donald Cerrone

5. Justin Gaethje

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Edson Barboza

8. Kevin Lee

9. Anthony Pettis

10. Paul Felder

11. Gregor Gillespie +1

12. Charles Oliveira -1

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Dan Hooker

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Darren Till

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Anthony Pettis

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

10. Demian Maia +2

11. Ben Askren -1

12. Robbie Lawler -1

13. Elizeu dos Santos

14. Neil Magny

15. Geoff Neal

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Yoel Romero

3. Kelvin Gastelum

4. Jack Hermansson

5. Ronaldo Souza

6. Chris Weidman

7. Paulo Costa

8. Derek Brunson

9. Jared Cannonier

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Brad Tavares +1

12. Uriah Hall -1

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Anderson Silva +1

15. Krzysztof Jotko NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1 Daniel Cormier +1

2 Thiago Santos -1

3 Anthony Smith

4 Dominick Reyes

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Alexander Gustafsson

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi +1

10 Glover Teixeira -1

11 Aleksandar Rakic

12 Johnny Walker

13 Nikita Krylov

14 Mauricio Rua

15 Misha Cirkunov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: DANIEL CORMIER

1. Stipe Miocic

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Junior dos Santos

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. Blagoy Ivanov

11. Walt Harris

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Tai Tuivasa

14. Marcin Tybura

15. Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: JESSICA ANDRADE

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Nina Ansaroff

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Claudia Gadelha

6. Weili Zhang

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Tecia Torres

9. Carla Esparza

10. Alexa Grasso

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Felice Herrig

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14. Cortney Casey

15. Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Liz Carmouche

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Joanne Calderwood

6. Andrea Lee +1

7. Viviane Araujo -1

8. Roxanne Modafferi

9. Lauren Murphy +1

10. Alexis Davis -1

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber +1

13. Antonina Shevchenko NR

14. Mara Romero Borella -2

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Cat Zingano

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Marion Reneau +1

10. Sara McMann

11. Irene Aldana -2

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Lina Lansberg

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Nicco Montano

