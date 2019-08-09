UFC Rankings Update: Colby Covington Stays Put

This past weekend, UFC Newark took place from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. In the main event, Colby Covington picked up a dominant victory over former champion Robbie Lawler.
Now, Covington has solidified himself as the next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s championship. We have a UFC rankings update to pass along after the Newark event. Following Covington’s big win, he remains still at the No. 2-ranked position in the Las Vegas-based promotion’s 170-pound rankings.
As for who is a number one, former champion Tyron Woodley remains at the top spot. “T-Wood” does not have a fight booked as of this writing. Check below for the full UFC Fighter Rakings update.
UFC Rankings Update
POUND-FOR-POUND
Champion: DANIEL CORMIER
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Max Holloway +1
5. Amanda Nunes -1
6. Dustin Poirier
7. Kamaru Usman
8. Robert Whittaker
9. Tony Ferguson +1
10. Stipe Miocic -1
11. Conor McGregor
12. Valentina Shevchenko
13. Tyron Woodley
14. Jessica Andrade
15. –
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Brandon Moreno
8. Rogerio Bontorin
9. Matt Schnell +4
10. Ryan Benoit
11. Kai Kara France
12. Jordan Espinosa -3
13. Alex Perez -1
14. Raulian Paiva -1
15. Mark De La Rosa
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Raphael Assuncao
4. Petr Yan
5. Pedro Munhoz
6. Dominick Cruz
7. Cody Garbrandt
8. Jimmie Rivera
9. Cory Sandhagen
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Arnold Allen
13. Shane Burgos
14. Ryan Hall
15. Mirsad Bektic
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Dustin Poirier INTERIM
2. Tony Ferguson
3. Conor McGregor
4. Donald Cerrone
5. Justin Gaethje
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Edson Barboza
8. Kevin Lee
9. Anthony Pettis
10. Paul Felder
11. Gregor Gillespie +1
12. Charles Oliveira -1
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Dan Hooker
15. Islam Makhachev
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Darren Till
7. Stephen Thompson
8. Anthony Pettis
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
10. Demian Maia +2
11. Ben Askren -1
12. Robbie Lawler -1
13. Elizeu dos Santos
14. Neil Magny
15. Geoff Neal
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Yoel Romero
3. Kelvin Gastelum
4. Jack Hermansson
5. Ronaldo Souza
6. Chris Weidman
7. Paulo Costa
8. Derek Brunson
9. Jared Cannonier
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Brad Tavares +1
12. Uriah Hall -1
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Anderson Silva +1
15. Krzysztof Jotko NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1 Daniel Cormier +1
2 Thiago Santos -1
3 Anthony Smith
4 Dominick Reyes
5 Jan Blachowicz
6 Alexander Gustafsson
7 Volkan Oezdemir
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi +1
10 Glover Teixeira -1
11 Aleksandar Rakic
12 Johnny Walker
13 Nikita Krylov
14 Mauricio Rua
15 Misha Cirkunov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: DANIEL CORMIER
1. Stipe Miocic
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Junior dos Santos
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Blagoy Ivanov
11. Walt Harris
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Tai Tuivasa
14. Marcin Tybura
15. Augusto Sakai
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: JESSICA ANDRADE
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Tatiana Suarez
3. Nina Ansaroff
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Claudia Gadelha
6. Weili Zhang
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Tecia Torres
9. Carla Esparza
10. Alexa Grasso
11. Cynthia Calvillo
12. Felice Herrig
13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
14. Cortney Casey
15. Yan Xiaonan
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Eye
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Liz Carmouche
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Joanne Calderwood
6. Andrea Lee +1
7. Viviane Araujo -1
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Lauren Murphy +1
10. Alexis Davis -1
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber +1
13. Antonina Shevchenko NR
14. Mara Romero Borella -2
15. Gillian Robertson
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Cat Zingano
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Marion Reneau +1
10. Sara McMann
11. Irene Aldana -2
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Lina Lansberg
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Nicco Montano
