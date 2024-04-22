Conor McGregor backed as ‘Super sharp’ ahead of return fight at UFC 303: ‘I’d be surprised if we see two rounds’

Finally set to make his long-anticipated return to action at UFC 303 at the end of June, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has been described as “super slick” by his head coach, John Kavanagh, who claimed he would surprised if the Dubliner did not finish opponent, Michael Chandler before the second round.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is finally set to make his return to active competition for the first time in over three years, booking a headlining slot against Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week at the end of June.

Taking on Chandler, McGregor shared time with the former Bellator MMA titleholder during filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year, with the duo serving as opposing coaches.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

And set to begin training camp for his fight with the Kill Cliff FC standout, McGregor – who has set up a large training facility at his property in Straffen, recently underwent a random drug test – all while receiving a home-call haircut.

Conor McGregor described as “sharp” ahead of UFC 303 return

Set to roll back into Las Vegas for a blockbuster fight with Chandler this summer, McGregor’s head coach, Kavanagh, claimed his student was looking more than “sharp”, and sees similarities to how the bout could play out with the Crumlin striker’s 2015 knockout win over Chad Mendes.

“He’s come back on the mats as sharp as ever,” John Kavanagh told Andy Stevenson of Severe MMA regarding Conor McGregor. “Of course, we’ve got to get the rounds in and get the conditioning up so as to be ready for competition, but his technique is as sharp as ever.”

“I see similarities to the (Chad) Mendes fight,” Kavanagh explained. “I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds. I’d be surprised. He just hits too hard. He’s too sharp. Is there gonna be scrappiness and take down stuff? Maybe. But, every round starts on the feet, and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So, I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

