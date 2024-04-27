Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria rejected UFC 305 rematch fight with Alexander Volkanovski: ‘He turned it down’

Linked with a potential immediate title fight rematch with former champion, Alexander Volkanovski off the back of his own coronation earlier this annum, as per color-commentator, Joe Rogan, newly-minted champion, Ilia Topuria turned down the offer to fight the Australia in August at UFC 305 in a rematch.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 298 earlier this year in his first championship clash under the banner of the promotion, turning in a stunning victory to remain unbeaten in his grudge fight with Volkanovski.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Handing the New South Wales native his first divisional defeat in the process, Topuria ended the former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter’s dominant reign at the featherweight limit, courtesy of a blistering second round KO win at the Octagon fence.

Mandatory Credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

And weighing up a host of fights in his next outing at the limit, Topuria has vied for the opportunity to take on his latest challenger in a debut promotion in his residency in Spain.

Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria turned down UFC 305 fight with Alex Volkanovski

Linked with a championship defense against multiple-time title chaser, Brian Ortega, Topuria – at least according to veteran UFC caller, Rogan, rejected a proposed rematch with Volkanovski at UFC 305 in August, in a trip ‘Downunder’ to Perth.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“I don’t know who he (Ilia Topuria) wants to fight next,” Joe Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience during an interview with former featherweight titleholder, Max Holloway. “But I mean – I guess he feels like he’s the champ and he can call the shots.”

“I know he turned down the Perth one [UFC 305], the 305 – the (Alexander) Volkanovski rematch,” Rogan explained.

Himself staking his claim for a showdown with Topuria, Holloway turned in a spectacular win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 earlier this month – landing the symbolic BMF crown with a buzzer-beating fifth round counter hook KO win.

Do you expect Ilia Topuria to rematch Alexander Volkanovski in the future?