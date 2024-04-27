Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria rejected UFC 305 rematch fight with Alexander Volkanovski: ‘He turned it down’

ByRoss Markey
Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria turned down UFC 305 rematch with Alexander Volkanovski in Perth

Linked with a potential immediate title fight rematch with former champion, Alexander Volkanovski off the back of his own coronation earlier this annum, as per color-commentator, Joe Rogan, newly-minted champion, Ilia Topuria turned down the offer to fight the Australia in August at UFC 305 in a rematch.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, headlined UFC 298 earlier this year in his first championship clash under the banner of the promotion, turning in a stunning victory to remain unbeaten in his grudge fight with Volkanovski.

gettyimages 2019437050 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Handing the New South Wales native his first divisional defeat in the process, Topuria ended the former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter’s dominant reign at the featherweight limit, courtesy of a blistering second round KO win at the Octagon fence. 

gettyimages 2038623443 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

And weighing up a host of fights in his next outing at the limit, Topuria has vied for the opportunity to take on his latest challenger in a debut promotion in his residency in Spain. 

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira rejects Magomed Ankalaev's call for title clash at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi: 'I want to fight sooner'

Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria turned down UFC 305 fight with Alex Volkanovski

Linked with a championship defense against multiple-time title chaser, Brian Ortega, Topuria – at least according to veteran UFC caller, Rogan, rejected a proposed rematch with Volkanovski at UFC 305 in August, in a trip ‘Downunder’ to Perth.

gettyimages 2019437606 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“I don’t know who he (Ilia Topuria) wants to fight next,” Joe Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience during an interview with former featherweight titleholder, Max Holloway. “But I mean – I guess he feels like he’s the champ and he can call the shots.”

“I know he turned down the Perth one [UFC 305], the 305 – the (Alexander) Volkanovski rematch,” Rogan explained. 
Himself staking his claim for a showdown with Topuria, Holloway turned in a spectacular win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 earlier this month – landing the symbolic BMF crown with a buzzer-beating fifth round counter hook KO win.

READ MORE:  Video - Iranian MMA fighter kicks ring card girl before being TKO'd and beaten up by the crowd

Do you expect Ilia Topuria to rematch Alexander Volkanovski in the future?

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev refuses to fight Max Holloway in future title clash: 'I don't want to give him the chance'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts