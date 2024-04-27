Alex Pereira targets UFC 308 ‘Homecoming’ fight at Madison Square Garden: ‘It makes total sense’

With his immediate fighting future less than clear off the back of his one-sided first round knockout win over Jamahal Hill this month, Alex Pereira has claimed if he had his pick of landing pads next, the Brazilian would fight in his home-from-home at Madison Square Garden at the end of the year at UFC 308.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, turned in his first successful defense of his light heavyweight crown at UFC 300 earlier this month, landing a devastating first round knockout win over former champion, Hill in the pair’s grudge fight.

And linked with a quickfire return at UFC 301 next weekend in a homecoming bout, Pereira was ruled from a stunning comeback by his head coach, who revealed the Sao Paulo native fractured a second toe in his foot during the first round of his clash with Illinois native, Hill.

Welcoming the prospect of a heavyweight rise as well as in a bid to become a promotional-first three-division champion, Pereira has been heavily linked with an interim title siege against current champion, Tom Aspinall, with the British favorite confirming his presence on a now-official UFC 304 card in Manchester at the end of July.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Furthermore, Pereira, who is targeting a relatively timely return to action having emerged from his pairing with Hill relatively unscathed, knocked back an offer of an October return against the surging, Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 307 in Abu Dhabi, citing his desire to fight sooner than that late in the year.

Alex Pereira eyes UFC 308 return at Madison Square Garden

However, in the same breath, given an ideal scenario, Pereira confirmed his desire to compete at The Mecca for the promotion’s annual Madison Square Garden card at a potential UFC 308 event in November – boasting an impressive three-fight winning run in the arena since his debut in the organization less than three years ago.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“It makes total sense,” Alex Pereira told MMA Fighting of a potential UFC 308 comeback at Madison Square Garden. “Wait one more month and I’m fighting at home? It’s so much better.”

