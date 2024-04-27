Video – Ciryl Gane shows off new training footage amid links to UFC 304 title fight with Tom Aspinall in Manchester

Amid links to a stunning comeback fight at UFC 304 in July, former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has shared some new training footage as he finds himself tied to a long-anticipated showdown with Tom Aspinall.

Gane, the current number two ranked heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year, in his first fight since dropping a first round guillotine choke submission loss to Jon Jones in the pair’s vacant title fight last year to boot.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

Turning in a one-sided victory against common-foe, Serghei Spivac, French favorite, Gane forced a second round TKO stoppage win at the fence, returning him to the winner’s enclosure and landing him a post-fight Performance of the Night bonus.

And linked with a comeback at a third UFC Paris event in September later this annum, former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane has also found himself linked with a potential July return in Manchester, atop UFC 304 in a title fight against Atherton native, Aspinall.

However, despite links to a comeback fight against the British fan-favorite, reports have suggested Gane has already vetoed the idea of fighting on the Manchester card at the end of July, due to filming obligations as part of his role in an upcoming film.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Ciryl Gane shows off new training footage amid links to UFC return

And in the midst of fervour and talk regarding his fighting future, Gane has shared some new training footage, striking alongside his long-time head coach, Fernand Lopez in his native France.

As for Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion has confirmed his inclusion as part of a UFC 304 pay-per-view card in July in a return to Manchester, and has openly welcomed the chance to rematch prior foe and perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in an attempt to avenge his sole professional defeat.

Would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 304?