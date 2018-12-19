UFC Rankings Update: Al Iaquinta Soars On Lightweight List

As expected, Al Iaquinta has risen substantially on the latest UFC rankings update. ‘Raging’ Al picked up a crucial victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC on FOX 31 last Saturday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The victory boosted him a lofty four spots to No. 4 on the packed lightweight ranks as a result. Lee fell only one spot to No. 5 due to the loss. Longtime veteran Edson Barboza demolished Dan Hooker in a vicious beating in Milwaukee, but actually fell one spot to No. 6 due to Lee’s slide. Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis also fell one spot each.

In other movement, former flyweight contender Sergio Pettis was removed from the flyweight ranks after moving back up to bantamweight. He lost a one-sided decision to Rob Font in Milwaukee. Font did not rise up the ranks despite the win.

Former women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano was also removed from the women’s 125-pound ranks due to inactivity. She was stripped of her title after failing to make weight for her scheduled title bout against Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year. Former top women’s bantamweight Julianna Pena was also removed from the rankings. She’s been out of action due to the birth of her first child.

Check out the fully updated ranks via UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Jon Jones

4 Max Holloway

5 TJ Dillashaw

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Conor McGregor

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Henry Cejudo

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez +1

3 Ray Borg +1

4 Deiveson Figueiredo +1

5 John Moraga +1

6 Wilson Reis +1

7 Alexandre Pantoja +1

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Alex Perez +1

10 Tim Elliott +1

11 Magomed Bibulatov +1

12 Said Nurmagomedov +1

13 Ryan Benoit +1

14 Eric Shelton +1

15 Matt Schnell *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Rob Font

11 Cody Stamann

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Josh Emmett

10 Alexander Volkanovski

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Yair Rodriguez

13 Chan Sung Jung

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Al Iaquinta +4

5 Kevin Lee -1

6 Edson Barboza -1

7 Justin Gaethje -1

8 Anthony Pettis -1

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Nate Diaz

11 James Vick

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Kamaru Usman

3 Darren Till

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Robbie Lawler

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio

8 Demian Maia

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Leon Edwards

11 Neil Magny

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Donald Cerrone

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Elias Theodorou +1

14 Uriah Hall -1

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Ilir Latifi

6 Volkan Oezdemir

7 Thiago Santos

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Jimi Manuwa

10 Corey Anderson

11 Ovince Saint Preux

12 Glover Teixeira

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Francis Ngannou

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Justin Willis

10 Marcin Tybura

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Nina Ansaroff

3 Tatiana Suarez

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

7 Tecia Torres

8 Michelle Waterson

9 Carla Esparza

10 Felice Herrig

11 Cortney Casey

12 Cynthia Calvillo

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Sijara Eubanks +1

3 Katlyn Chookagian +1

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +3

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi +1

8 Lauren Murphy +1

9 Jessica-Rose Clark +1

10 Joanne Calderwood +2

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Mara Romero Borella +1

13 Andrea Lee +1

14 Jennifer Maia +1

15 Montana De La Rosa *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington +1

5 Cat Zingano +1

6 Marion Reneau +1

7 Aspen Ladd +1

8 Sara McMann +1

9 Yana Kunitskaya +1

10 Irene Aldana +1

11 Tonya Evinger +2

11 Bethe Correia +1

13 Lina Lansberg +2

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Talita Bernardo *NR