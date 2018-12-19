UFC Rankings Update: Al Iaquinta Soars On Lightweight List

As expected, Al Iaquinta has risen substantially on the latest UFC rankings update. ‘Raging’ Al picked up a crucial victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC on FOX 31 last Saturday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The victory boosted him a lofty four spots to No. 4 on the packed lightweight ranks as a result. Lee fell only one spot to No. 5 due to the loss. Longtime veteran Edson Barboza demolished Dan Hooker in a vicious beating in Milwaukee, but actually fell one spot to No. 6 due to Lee’s slide. Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis also fell one spot each.
In other movement, former flyweight contender Sergio Pettis was removed from the flyweight ranks after moving back up to bantamweight. He lost a one-sided decision to Rob Font in Milwaukee. Font did not rise up the ranks despite the win.
Former women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano was also removed from the women’s 125-pound ranks due to inactivity. She was stripped of her title after failing to make weight for her scheduled title bout against Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year. Former top women’s bantamweight Julianna Pena was also removed from the rankings. She’s been out of action due to the birth of her first child.
Check out the fully updated ranks via UFC.com right here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Jon Jones
4 Max Holloway
5 TJ Dillashaw
6 Georges St-Pierre
7 Tyron Woodley
8 Conor McGregor
9 Stipe Miocic
10 Henry Cejudo
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Joseph Benavidez +1
3 Ray Borg +1
4 Deiveson Figueiredo +1
5 John Moraga +1
6 Wilson Reis +1
7 Alexandre Pantoja +1
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Alex Perez +1
10 Tim Elliott +1
11 Magomed Bibulatov +1
12 Said Nurmagomedov +1
13 Ryan Benoit +1
14 Eric Shelton +1
15 Matt Schnell *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Rob Font
11 Cody Stamann
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
9 Josh Emmett
10 Alexander Volkanovski
11 Ricardo Lamas
12 Yair Rodriguez
13 Chan Sung Jung
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov
15 Darren Elkins
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Al Iaquinta +4
5 Kevin Lee -1
6 Edson Barboza -1
7 Justin Gaethje -1
8 Anthony Pettis -1
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Nate Diaz
11 James Vick
12 Alexander Hernandez
13 Francisco Trinaldo
14 Dan Hooker
15 Paul Felder
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Kamaru Usman
3 Darren Till
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Robbie Lawler
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio
8 Demian Maia
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Leon Edwards
11 Neil Magny
12 Gunnar Nelson
13 Donald Cerrone
14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
15 Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman
6 Israel Adesanya
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Elias Theodorou +1
14 Uriah Hall -1
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Ilir Latifi
6 Volkan Oezdemir
7 Thiago Santos
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Jimi Manuwa
10 Corey Anderson
11 Ovince Saint Preux
12 Glover Teixeira
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Misha Cirkunov
15 Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Francis Ngannou
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Justin Willis
10 Marcin Tybura
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Blagoy Ivanov
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3 Nina Ansaroff
3 Tatiana Suarez
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
7 Tecia Torres
8 Michelle Waterson
9 Carla Esparza
10 Felice Herrig
11 Cortney Casey
12 Cynthia Calvillo
13 Alexa Grasso
14 Randa Markos
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Sijara Eubanks +1
3 Katlyn Chookagian +1
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +3
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi +1
8 Lauren Murphy +1
9 Jessica-Rose Clark +1
10 Joanne Calderwood +2
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Mara Romero Borella +1
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Jennifer Maia +1
15 Montana De La Rosa *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Holly Holm
3 Ketlen Vieira
4 Raquel Pennington +1
5 Cat Zingano +1
6 Marion Reneau +1
7 Aspen Ladd +1
8 Sara McMann +1
9 Yana Kunitskaya +1
10 Irene Aldana +1
11 Tonya Evinger +2
11 Bethe Correia +1
13 Lina Lansberg +2
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Talita Bernardo *NR