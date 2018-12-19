UFC Rankings Update: Al Iaquinta Soars On Lightweight List

Mike Drahota
As expected, Al Iaquinta has risen substantially on the latest UFC rankings update. ‘Raging’ Al picked up a crucial victory over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC on FOX 31 last Saturday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The victory boosted him a lofty four spots to No. 4 on the packed lightweight ranks as a result. Lee fell only one spot to No. 5 due to the loss. Longtime veteran Edson Barboza demolished Dan Hooker in a vicious beating in Milwaukee, but actually fell one spot to No. 6 due to Lee’s slide. Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis also fell one spot each.

In other movement, former flyweight contender Sergio Pettis was removed from the flyweight ranks after moving back up to bantamweight. He lost a one-sided decision to Rob Font in Milwaukee. Font did not rise up the ranks despite the win.

Former women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano was also removed from the women’s 125-pound ranks due to inactivity. She was stripped of her title after failing to make weight for her scheduled title bout against Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year. Former top women’s bantamweight Julianna Pena was also removed from the rankings. She’s been out of action due to the birth of her first child.

Check out the fully updated ranks via UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 
3 Jon Jones 
4 Max Holloway 
5 TJ Dillashaw 
6 Georges St-Pierre 
7 Tyron Woodley 
8 Conor McGregor 
9 Stipe Miocic 
10 Henry Cejudo 
11 Cris Cyborg 
12 Robert Whittaker 
13 Tony Ferguson 
14 Amanda Nunes 
15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga 
2 Joseph Benavidez +1
3 Ray Borg +1
4 Deiveson Figueiredo +1
5 John Moraga +1
6 Wilson Reis +1
7 Alexandre Pantoja +1
8 Dustin Ortiz 
9 Alex Perez +1
10 Tim Elliott +1
11 Magomed Bibulatov +1
12 Said Nurmagomedov +1
13 Ryan Benoit +1
14 Eric Shelton +1
15 Matt Schnell *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt 
2 Dominick Cruz 
3 Raphael Assuncao 
4 Marlon Moraes 
5 Jimmie Rivera 
6 John Lineker 
7 Aljamain Sterling 
8 John Dodson 
9 Pedro Munhoz 
10 Rob Font 
11 Cody Stamann 
12 Alejandro Perez 
13 Thomas Almeida 
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade 
15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega 
2 Jose Aldo 
3 Frankie Edgar 
4 Renato Moicano 
5 Chad Mendes 
6 Jeremy Stephens 
7 Cub Swanson 
8 Mirsad Bektic 
9 Josh Emmett 
10 Alexander Volkanovski 
11 Ricardo Lamas 
12 Yair Rodriguez 
13 Chan Sung Jung 
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov 
15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson 
2 Conor McGregor 
3 Dustin Poirier 
4 Al Iaquinta +4
5 Kevin Lee -1
6 Edson Barboza -1
7 Justin Gaethje -1
8 Anthony Pettis -1
9 Michael Chiesa 
10 Nate Diaz 
11 James Vick 
12 Alexander Hernandez 
13 Francisco Trinaldo 
14 Dan Hooker 
15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington 
2 Kamaru Usman 
3 Darren Till 
4 Stephen Thompson 
5 Rafael Dos Anjos 
6 Robbie Lawler 
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio 
8 Demian Maia 
9 Jorge Masvidal 
10 Leon Edwards 
11 Neil Magny 
12 Gunnar Nelson 
13 Donald Cerrone 
14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 
15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero 
2 Luke Rockhold 
3 Jacare Souza 
4 Kelvin Gastelum 
5 Chris Weidman 
6 Israel Adesanya 
7 Paulo Costa 
8 Derek Brunson 
9 Jared Cannonier 
10 Brad Tavares 
11 David Branch 
12 Antonio Carlos Junior 
13 Elias Theodorou +1
14 Uriah Hall -1
15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones 
2 Alexander Gustafsson 
3 Anthony Smith 
4 Jan Blachowicz 
5 Ilir Latifi 
6 Volkan Oezdemir 
7 Thiago Santos 
8 Dominick Reyes 
9 Jimi Manuwa 
10 Corey Anderson 
11 Ovince Saint Preux 
12 Glover Teixeira 
13 Mauricio Rua 
14 Misha Cirkunov 
15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic 
2 Derrick Lewis 
3 Francis Ngannou 
4 Curtis Blaydes 
5 Alexander Volkov 
6 Alistair Overeem 
7 Junior Dos Santos 
8 Aleksei Oleinik 
9 Justin Willis 
10 Marcin Tybura 
11 Tai Tuivasa 
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov 
13 Andrei Arlovski 
14 Stefan Struve 
15 Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade 
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
3 Nina Ansaroff 
3 Tatiana Suarez 
5 Claudia Gadelha 
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
7 Tecia Torres 
8 Michelle Waterson 
9 Carla Esparza 
10 Felice Herrig 
11 Cortney Casey 
12 Cynthia Calvillo 
13 Alexa Grasso 
14 Randa Markos 
15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye 
2 Sijara Eubanks +1
3 Katlyn Chookagian +1
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +3
5 Alexis Davis 
6 Liz Carmouche 
7 Roxanne Modafferi +1
8 Lauren Murphy +1
9 Jessica-Rose Clark +1
10 Joanne Calderwood +2
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith 
12 Mara Romero Borella +1
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Jennifer Maia +1
15 Montana De La Rosa *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie 
2 Holly Holm 
3 Ketlen Vieira 
4 Raquel Pennington +1
5 Cat Zingano +1
6 Marion Reneau +1
7 Aspen Ladd +1
8 Sara McMann +1
9 Yana Kunitskaya +1
10 Irene Aldana +1
11 Tonya Evinger +2
11 Bethe Correia +1
13 Lina Lansberg +2
14 Lucie Pudilova 
15 Talita Bernardo *NR

