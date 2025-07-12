Morgan Charrière Lands Jaw-Dropping KO Against Nate Landwehr – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière - UFC Nashville Highlights

Morgan Charrière delivered an absolutely epic third-round finish against Nate Landwehr at UFC Nashville on Satuday night.

After slugging it out for the first few minutes, Charrière decided to try to take things to the mat. Of course, Landwehr didn’t make it easy for him, using a whizzer to fend off the takedown attempts and land a few more ground strikes just before the end of the opening round.

Though he wasn’t able to accomplish much on the canvas, a slew of calf kicks from Charrière appeared to have compromised Landwehr’s left leg early.

Charrière started to find his timing in the second, but Landwehr was the busier fighter, throwing multiple strikes with each exchange and taking everything his opponent threw back at him.

After a relatively even second stanza, Charrière came out and landed a quick left hook that caught Landwehr clean. With his opponent on wobbly legs, ‘The Last Pirate’ unleashed a flurry of strikes against the cage. Landwehr bobbed and weaved for as long as he could, but before long, he hit the mat after absorbing a vicious left, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage mere seconds into the third and final round.

Official Result: Morgan Charrière def. Nate Landwehr via TKO (strikes) at 0:27 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière at UFC Nashville:

