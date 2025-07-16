Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway: Alexander Volkanovski makes his prediction

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has predicted that Max Holloway will defeat Dustin Poirier when they clash in this weekend’s UFC 318 main event.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway will square off for the third time. For their trilogy bout, the BMF title will be on the line – and it’ll also serve as the final walk to the octagon for ‘The Diamond. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement, and sadness, in the air as we get closer and closer to fight night.

While we’ve never seen Alexander Volkanovski square off with Dustin Poirier, we have seen him battle Max Holloway on three separate occasions. ‘The Great’ was able to go 3-0 in those meetings, establishing himself as one of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski made it known that he believes Max Holloway will be the one to get his hand raised over Dustin Poirier in Louisiana.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 3

“I’m gonna go with Max, obviously he’s coming off a KO loss which is something that’s gonna be a big factor, not many people can bounce back from a KO loss, there’s only very few that can and I think Max is definitely one of them,” Volkanovski said on Main Event TV.

“I think we’re even gonna see the same Max or even a more improved (Max) now that he’s (been knocked out), maybe even a little bit more calculated because you know he can.

“You know he’s tough, you know he’s got like a lot of skills but now to have even more of a calculated approach, I think he’s gonna be one tough man to beat,” Volkanovski continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

