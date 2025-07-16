Kayla Harrison’s UFC title win praised by PFL sensation Dakota Ditcheva

PFL sensation Dakota Ditcheva has praised Kayla Harrison for her incredible UFC 316 title win – and her overall work ethic.

Earlier this year, Kayla Harrison finally reached the top of the mountain. She was able to defeat Julianna Pena and in the process, she captured the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It’s a goal that she’s been chasing for quite some time now, with her next ambition being to defeat the returning Amanda Nunes when their proposed superfight eventually happens.

One woman who is also chasing greatness at the elite level is none other than PFL champion Dakota Ditcheva. In a recent interview, Ditcheva was quick to praise teammate Kayla Harrison for everything she’s achieved in combat sports up to this point.

Dakota Ditcheva praises Kayla Harrison

“Yeah, it’s crazy. I’ve actually got goosebumps when you think about it,” Ditcheva told MMA Fighting. “Like her journey through MMA, or just through martial arts sport has been crazy.

“After she won out there was loads of things online, I was just reading it all because, for me, a journey like that — Olympic gold medalist, comes to PFL, cleans everyone out there. Goes to UFC, cleans everyone out there. Within two or three fights, she’s got the UFC belt. That journey that she’s been on is absolutely crazy.”

“The weight cuts, the dedication she’s got to training, when she’s saying in these interviews, she’s not missed a day running or biking, that girl is in the gym every morning, every afternoon, and between them sessions, she’s walking, she’s running,” Ditcheva explained. “She’s the hardest worker in that gym.

“So to have someone like that around us and set such an example like that for us girls in the gym is like second to none. That’s why we’re the best, best gym in the world because we’ve got examples like that around us. How can we not be inspired and want to keep working hard when we see people like Kayla Harrison doing that?”

