The Untold Story Behind Marvin Vettori’s Motivation After Brother’s Passing: Fighting for Family and Meaning

UFC star Marvin Vettori has discussed his motivation for fighting in the wake of his brother’s passing.

On Saturday night at UFC 318, Marvin Vettori will lock horns with Brendan Allen as he attempts to rebound from three defeats in his last four fights. Of course, there’s a much bigger story here, with the Italian sensation competing for the first time since the death of his brother Patrick.

As you can imagine, some questioned whether or not Marvin Vettori would ever fight again after such a devastating loss. Alas, the 31-year-old is ready to get back in there and prove himself, and in doing so, he wants to honor his brother in the best way he can.

In a recent interview, Marvin Vettori opened up about the loss and how his perspective on life – and fighting – has changed.

Marvin Vettori discusses his brother’s passing

“Perspective changes with everything that happened… Just do what gives me purpose. At the end of the day, we got to do that, you know?”

“I’m fighting for my brother, for everybody that was very close to him, and for my family. For sure, man. For sure.”

“Yeah, I did, man. I did. It’s just—what the am I going to do with my life if I don’t fight? It’s just all a misery kind of… you know? Eventually, the way I get out some pain is actually through the joys of life. Eventually, he’s not there to share them, but eventually I want to dedicate him joys, not misery.”

Vettori is a true warrior and you just know that he’s going to give it everything he’s got in the name of picking up the win on Saturday. Either way, though, this is a loss that he’ll carry with him forever. We send our best to him and his family.