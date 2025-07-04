Donald Trump is Bringing the UFC to the White House for America’s 250th

President Donald Trump has never been one to let tradition get in the way of a spectacle. On Thursday, he announced plans to mark America’s 250th birthday with a UFC fight on the White House lawn, promising a crowd of up to 25,000. “We have a lot of land there,” Trump said, as if the South Lawn had been waiting for its moment in the Octagon spotlight.

The president’s proposal came during a rally in Iowa, where he kicked off a year-long series of events leading up to the July 4, 2026 milestone. Alongside the UFC extravaganza, Trump teased a festival on the National Mall and a nationwide athletic competition for high schoolers. But it was the prospect of a “full fight” on the White House grounds that stole the show. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured reporters that Trump was “dead serious” about the plan, which, if nothing else, would be a first for the executive mansion.

Donald Trump and the UFC: A Ringside Bromance

Donald Trump’s relationship with the UFC is no passing fling. He’s been a fixture at recent events, often receiving louder ovations than the fighters themselves. His friendship with UFC CEO Dana White goes back decades, with White crediting Trump for giving the then-fledgling sport a home at his Atlantic City casino when other venues wouldn’t touch it. The two have been thick as thieves ever since, with White even introducing Trump at the Republican National Convention and joining him for post-election celebrations at UFC events.

National Popularity: in the Fight, But Taking Hits

While Trump is busy planning the ultimate fight night, his national approval ratings are showing signs of wear and tear. Recent polls put his approval at 40-45%, with disapproval hovering above 50%. His net approval has dipped to -7% or even -14% in some surveys, marking the lowest point of his second term. The numbers are even less flattering among independent voters, where his approval has sunk below 34%.

If Donald Trump gets his way, the White House will soon echo with the sounds of fists and feet, not just policy debates. Whether the National Park Service is ready for a cage match on the South Lawn remains to be seen.