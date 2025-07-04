Joe Pyfer Furious at UFC Rankings After Gastelum Win ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Joe Pyfer is the latest UFC fighter frustrated by the promotion’s nonsensical rankings system.

‘Bodybagz’ landed the biggest win of his career last month, securing a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316 in New Jersey.

Despite coming out on top, Pyfer didn’t find a number next to his name come the following Monday — a fact that left middleweight standout fuming.

“It’s wild I’m not a ranked UFC middleweight after the Kelvin Gastelum win,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie. “I just beat a legend who got inducted in the Hall of Fame for his fight with Izzy, but then you got guys that are three and two that are already ranked number 11 or top 15. I think that’s ridiculous. It is what it is, man. It doesn’t matter what I want. We’ll see what names they give me.”



While the UFC’s rankings have often been criticized by fans and fighters alike, this is one of those situations where they may have actually gotten it right.

Gastelum is considered by many to be a legend in the sport. As ‘Bodybagz’ said, he’s a UFC Hall of Famer and a former interim title challenger. But the fact remains that Gastelum is not a ranked fighter and was a mere 2-3 in his last five before stepping inside the Octagon with Pyfer.

If Pyfer wants a number next to his name, he’s gonna have to look elsewhere. Perhaps a fight with No. 15 ranked contender Abus Magomedov?