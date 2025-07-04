The Dana White House? Conor McGregor’s Unique Call Out of Michael Chandler on Donald Trump’s Lawn

Conor McGregor has seemingly not let the dream die regarding a fight with Michael Chandler someday, as ‘The Notorious’ has called out Chandler to do battle at a truly curious location. In the wake of US President Donald Trump indicating his desire to host a UFC card at the White House next year to celebrate 250 years of American independence, many have had their attentions piqued, both fans and fighters alike.

Though he has not competed in four years following a devastating leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, McGregor still expresses a certain desire to want to step back into a live competitive space to fight again before it’s all said and done. Taking to his personal X page to throw his hat into the proverbial ring for this White House bout in 2026, while whipping together a little bit of AI slop to paint the picture better, Conor McGregor said:

“The only place where disputes truly get settled. The White House.”

The only place where disputes truly get settled.



The White House. 🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/VJ2bVu7MuV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 4, 2025

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s delay-laden history

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler discussing the idea of fighting one another has played out over the last few years, with nothing to show for it. The seed was seemingly planted from Michael Chandler’s post-fight callout of McGregor following the former multi-time Bellator MMA champion planting a front kick onto the chin of Tony Ferguson that sent the former UFC interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas at UFC 274.

The two men would go on to serve as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter throughout the Summer of 2023 with a mapped-out yet vague idea to eventually fight as is generally the custom for TUF coaches to do. The target became a bit less nebulous when June of last year was targeted to finally have the McGregor vs. Chandler clash go down. The contest was set to headline UFC 303 for last year’s International Fight Week offering, before a pinky toe injury sustained by McGregor scrapped the bout in fairly close proximity to the event.

That headliner would go on to be replaced with the light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka while Chandler has since gone on to drop a pair of fights to Charles Oliveira (in a rematch) and Paddy Pimblett