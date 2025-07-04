UFC Commentator Says ‘Topuria vs. Pimblett Is Absolutely Enormous, Moves a Tremendous Needle’

Dana White may not like the idea, but UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik thinks Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett is an “enormous” fight for the promotion.

Following his stunning first-round KO of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, Topuria engaged in a fiery faceoff with Pimblett that quickly evolved into a shoving match. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to see the two square off inside the Octagon.

Unfortunately, White didn’t share that enthusiasm, venting frustration over the now-viral encounter and suggesting that no matter how bad everyone wants it, Topuria vs. Pimblett is not the fight to make. At least, not right now.

Anik disagrees.

“Yeah, I mean, I think an Ilia Topuria–Paddy Pimblett fight is absolutely enormous,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “Sometimes it’s hard to quantify just how big a star Topuria is in the U.S. versus his global reach, but there is no doubt that he is going to be the A-side in almost any equation. “And Paddy Pimblett—I don’t have to tell you—moves a tremendous number of needles. So, yeah, I think that fight has a realistic possibility.”

UFC may have other plans for paddy pimblett

The hype surrounding Topuria vs. Pimblett could ultimately force the UFC’s hand. After all, the promotion is in the business of making money, and if the buzz is any indicator, this fight would bring in a truckload of it. But White’s frustration with the post-UFC 317 incident between Topuria and Pimblett may have something to do with the promotion already booking the latter elsewhere.

Recently, UFC 319 headliner Dricus Du Plessis suggested that Paddy Pimblett would co-headline the August 16 event against Justin Gaethje, the winner likely moving on to challenge Topuria in late 2025 or early 2026.

As exciting as Pimblett vs. Gaethje sounds, it may come as a bit of a disappointment to fans after seeing the scouser’s intense staredown with Topuria.