UFC Rankings Update: Brian Ortega Surpasses Jose Aldo After Huge Knockout

The UFC held their third pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year with last weekend’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and several pivotal rankings changes resulted.

The most notable shift undoubtedly went to surging featherweight contender Brian Ortega, who overtook the No. 1 spot at 145 pounds for his scintillating knockout of UFC great Frankie Edgar.

Previously ranked at No. 3 following his submission of Cub Swanson, Ortega pushed longtime former champion Jose Aldo out of the top spot, dropping him to No. 2 and Edgar to No. 3. The previously No. 3-ranked ‘T-City’ filled in for injured champion Max Holloway against Edgar at UFC 222, and will now move on to a title bout with “Blessed” according to UFC president Dana White.

In other rankings movement, former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski rose two spots after a surprisingly wrestling-focused win over Stefan Struve on the main card. Struve fell two spots to No. 12. Debuting lightweight Alexander Hernandez stormed on to the Top 15 with his explosive first-round knockout over previous No. 12 Beneil Dariush, debuting at No. 13 while allowing Anthony Pettis to rise to 12 and dropping Dariush to 15.

John Dodson rose up a spot to No. 7 at bantamweight after a close win over Pedro Munhoz, and Bryan Caraway dropped two spots to No. 9 after a split decision loss to Cody Stamann, who debuted on the 135-pound rankings at No. 12. Finally, at women’s bantamweight, rising contender Ketlen Vieira moved up a spot to No. 4 after her decision win over No. 6 Cat Zingano while writers continue to rank Ronda Rousey, even though she fell two spots, despite her clearly being a WWE-employed pro wrestler.

Here are the fully updated rankings from the official UFC website:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

10 Tony Ferguson

11 Robert Whittaker

12 Khabib Nurmagomedov +2

12 Cody Garbrandt

14 Amanda Nunes -1

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Tim Elliott

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson +1

8 Aljamain Sterling +1

9 Bryan Caraway -2

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Cody Stamann *NR

13 Thomas Almeida -1

14 Brett Johns -1

15 Eddie Wineland -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega +2

2 Jose Aldo -1

3 Frankie Edgar -1

4 Cub Swanson

5 Jeremy Stephens

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Calvin Kattar +1

14 Dooho Choi -1

15 Myles Jury

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis +1

13 Alexander Hernandez *NR

14 Evan Dunham

15 Beneil Dariush -3

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Kamaru Usman

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Leon Edwards

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Uriah Hall

10 Vitor Belfort

11 Thiago Santos

12 Lyoto Machida

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Paulo Costa

15 Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ilir Latifi

6 Ovince Saint Preux

7 Mauricio Rua

8 Misha Cirkunov

9 Corey Anderson

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Curtis Blaydes

6 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Andrei Arlovski +2

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Stefan Struve -2

13 Junior Albini -1

14 Tai Tuivasa -1

15 Shamil Abdurakhimov *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Cynthia Calvillo

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cortney Casey +1

12 Randa Markos -1

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Tatiana Suarez

15 Nina Ansaroff

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Katlyn Chookagian

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Rachael Ostovich

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Shana Dobson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ketlen Vieira +1

5 Germaine de Randamie -1

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Bethe Correia

10 Leslie Smith -1

11 Aspen Ladd +1

12 Lucie Pudilova +1

13 Ronda Rousey -2

14 Irene Aldana

15 Sarah Moras