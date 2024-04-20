Justin Gaethje insists he’s ‘Not done’ after KO loss against Max Holloway: ‘I’m gonna fight in the future’

Off the back of his stunning fifth round buzzer-beating KO loss to Max Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight at UFC 300 last weekend, former interim champion, Justin Gaethje has shut down a potential retirement from the sport, claiming he plans to continue fighting into the future.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight gold holder, and a former BMF champion under the promotion, saw his two-fight winning run snapped over the course of last weekend against former featherweight champion, Holloway.

En route to a definitive unanimous decision loss to the Hawaiian, Gaethje elected to stand and trade with the ex-champion in the final 10 seconds of the last round, upon request.

Suffering a brutal KO loss in the final second of their clash at UFC 300, Gaethje was slumped to the canvas in face-planting fashion – with Holloway recording one of the most viral and spectacular knockout wins in the history of the organization.

Justin Gaethje vows to continue fighting despite UFC 300 loss

Sharing his thoughts on his defeat to Holloway, Arizona native, Gaethje insisted he would return to fighting – and promised the “best live show on Earth” in his next outing to the Octagon.

“I mean, [the fight] was certainly a war,” Justin Gaethje told MMA Knockout during a recent interview. “Certainly the definition of a war, especially getting put to sleepl like that. That definitely counted as one. Yeah, but I’m not done. I’m gonna fight in the future – and that’s the only way that I fight.”

“So even if I wanted to change how I fight, it’s really not possible,” Justin Gaethje explained. That’s how I compete. It’s how I’ve competed since I was a kid. And so the next time I step in there, you know, the best live show on Earth. We’ll see if I have as good a dance partner, as I had this last weekend. But yeah. My intentions will be the same.”

