UFC star Alex Pereira tipped for heavyweight success in move: ‘Everyone is in trouble when they fight him’

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamrau Usman tips Alex Pereira for success at heavyweight, warns UFC big men to watch out.

Following his sensational first round knockout over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300, Alex Pereira’s legend has been taken to an extra level. While some still doubt his grappling ability, he has once again proven to be one of the most dangerous striker in all of MMA, regardless of weight.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

In his post-fight speech Pereira expressed his desire to test the waters at heavyweight, opening the doors to many fun and fan-friendly fights. Prior to his booking against Hill, there had been talk, mostly rumours, of a fight between Tom Aspinall and Pereira.

Kamaru Usman predicts success for Alex Pereira at heavyweight

Talking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast alongside Henry Cejudo, Usman discussed Pereira’s most recent win and his future. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ warned all those from light-heavyweight to heavyweight to be wary of a matchup against Pereira.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Everybody in that middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight division are in trouble when they fight a guy like Alex Pereira,” Usman said.

“If you don’t take the path of least resistance and you let him actually fight in the way that he does have the biggest advantage, I think they’re all in trouble.”

Usman even stated he believed Pereira could find success against current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I definitely do give him a good chance against a guy like Tom Aspinall but don’t talk nothing away from Tom,”Usman said. “Tom is a savage as well and he’s a problem for anybody to deal with.”

Pereira will likely defend his light-heavyweight title next, potentially against former vacant title challenge Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira also likes to keep active, so if he is to make the jump, it will not be long.

Who wins at heavyweight, Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira?