Islam Makhachev predicts dominant win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: ‘I will take his back and choke him’

Officially booked for his first Octagon outing this year for the first time since last October, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has vowed to fight off any potential submission attempts from incoming foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June, before wrapping up his own stoppage win from his back.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined since October of last year, most recently ending his two-fight rivalry with ex-champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a first round high-kick and strikes KO win.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

As for former interim gold holder, Poirier, the veteran lightweight staple returned to winning ways at UFC 299 back in March, landing a rallying second round KO win of his own against French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis, before campaigning for a title fight with Makhachev.

And receiving official confirmation of his comeback against Poirier at UFC 302 in June in Newark, Makhachev looks to successfully defend his 155lbs crown for the third time consecutively – in a first outing against a lightweight challenger.

Islam Makhachev predicts submission win at UFC 302

Providing his own prediction for his UFC 302 title fight topper return, Makhachev vowed to fend off any potential guillotine choke attempts from Lafayette striker, Poirier, before wrapping up his own submission win from his back.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacace

“Same thing – I will take him (Dustin Poirier) down, he will try to give me guillotine,” Islam Makhachev told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “And I will take his back and choke him.”

Prior to being officially booked vs. Dustin Poirier at #UFC302, champ Islam Makhachev made a simple prediction. 😅



"He will try to give me guillotine, and I will take his back and choke him."



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/iAhW1DEnI8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 21, 2024

Attempting to mint himself as the undisputed lightweight champion at the third time of trying, Louisiana native, Poirier struck himself interim gold back in 2019 with a unanimous decision win over two-time foe, Max Holloway.

Meeting Makhachev’s close friend, training partner and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout that same year, Poirier dropped a third round rear-naked choke loss in a devastating defeat.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Working his way back to a title fight with common-foe, Charles Oliveira during the Brazilian’s reign back in 2021, Poirier started well against the Sao Paulo finisher before succumbing to a third round standing rear-naked choke in their main event fight.

Who wins at UFC 302 in New Jersey: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?