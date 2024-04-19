Video – Conor McGregor gets drug tested, home haircut as camp for UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler begins

Returning to training at his home in county Kildare, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the Octagon in June at UFC 303, as he takes on Michael Chandler, but was sprung with a random drug test ahead of his return – as well as taking time to get a fresh haircut ahead of training.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, finally received official confirmation of his long-anticipated return over the course of last weekend.

Calling his shot for a comeback during International Fight Week at the end of June, McGregor is officially set to headline UFC 303 against Missouri native, Chandler, with the pair taking the stage at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor submits another drug testing sample

Training alongside PFL (Professional Fighters League) feature Pedro Carvalho at Straight Blast Gym last week before the announcement of his own return, McGregor, who has setup his own home gym base on his property in Straffen – was the subject of an anti-doping test by Drug Free Sport International ahead of his UFC return, posting pictures of him training – as well as receiving a home haircut on his official Instagram account.

Sidelined since 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match against common-foe, Dustin Poirier, suffering a first round TKO loss via doctor’s stoppage after he fractured his left tibia and fibula at the end of the first frame.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Without a victory since the year prior, McGregor’s most recent win came at the welterweight limit – turning in a 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over Hall of Fame star, Donald Cerrone in the pair’s main event fight.

