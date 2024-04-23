Ryan Clark slams ‘Boring’ Aljamain Sterling after Daniel Cormier proposes next BMF title fight

Aljamain Sterling may have gotten the job done, but he left a lot to be desired in his featherweight debut.

After surrendering the bantamweight belt to ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley last summer, the ‘Funk Master’ made the move to 145 in search of a new division to conquer. He got off to a good start at UFC 300, scoring a decisive decision victory over top 10 ranked contender Calvin Kattar.

Though fight fans were less than thrilled with Sterling’s grapple-heavy approach, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes his dominant performance made the ‘Funk Master’ a legitimate candidate to challenge for the BMF title — now held by featherweight cornerstone Max Holloway following his buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje at the landmark event.

“Put ‘Aljo’ in the BMF title fight, yes,” Cormier said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “If anybody is a BMF, they can do what ‘Aljo’ did at UFC 300. You go up a weight class, you dominate somebody in the grappling like that, that’s a BMF, Ryan. Put ‘Aljo’ in the next title fight.”

Ryan Clark Sounds off on Aljamain Sterling

During the episode, Cormier reunited with his DC & RC co-host, former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, who was not afraid to disagree with the UFC Hall of Famer’s BMF title suggestion.