Ryan Clark slams ‘Boring’ Aljamain Sterling after Daniel Cormier proposes next BMF title fight
Aljamain Sterling may have gotten the job done, but he left a lot to be desired in his featherweight debut.
After surrendering the bantamweight belt to ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley last summer, the ‘Funk Master’ made the move to 145 in search of a new division to conquer. He got off to a good start at UFC 300, scoring a decisive decision victory over top 10 ranked contender Calvin Kattar.
Though fight fans were less than thrilled with Sterling’s grapple-heavy approach, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes his dominant performance made the ‘Funk Master’ a legitimate candidate to challenge for the BMF title — now held by featherweight cornerstone Max Holloway following his buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje at the landmark event.
“Put ‘Aljo’ in the BMF title fight, yes,” Cormier said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “If anybody is a BMF, they can do what ‘Aljo’ did at UFC 300. You go up a weight class, you dominate somebody in the grappling like that, that’s a BMF, Ryan. Put ‘Aljo’ in the next title fight.”
Ryan Clark Sounds off on Aljamain Sterling
During the episode, Cormier reunited with his DC & RC co-host, former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, who was not afraid to disagree with the UFC Hall of Famer’s BMF title suggestion.
“It is, DC. It’s a ‘boring motherf*cker. That’s what that is,” Clark responded. “That’s what the BMF would stand for if Aljamain Sterling was the new BMF champion.
“I love him. He has to win. You gotta go out and win, that’s why it’s called mixed martial arts. Chael [Sonnen] landed strikes against Anderson Silva and rocked him then Chael took it to the ground and dominated him on the ground. I have no problem with that. Chael is absolutely a BMF. If it is two names that are that big, I am okay with the fight going that way. Just don’t put the belt up. Put the real belt up for that fight. Do not put the BMF up for it” (h/t MMA Mania).