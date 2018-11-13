UFC Rankings Update: Yair Rodriguez Soars At Featherweight

After 18 months off, Yair Rodriguez scored one of the most jaw-dropping finishes in UFC history when he stopped Chan Sung Jung at the last second in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Denver. Based on that effort, it’s hardly a surprise that Rodriguez soars on the featherweight ranks.

In the latest official rankings update, Rodriguez moved up four spots to No. 11 for his jaw-dropping finish. He previously lost to former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in his last bout at 2017’s UFC 211. Now, ‘El Pantera’ is back in his position as one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars. For the loss, ‘The Korean Zombie’ fell two spots to No. 12.

In other significant movement, former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie rose three spots to No. 2 at women’s bantamweight for her decision win over Raquel Pennington. ‘Rocky’ fell one spot to No. 5.

Check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.

Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Jon Jones

4 TJ Dillashaw

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Conor McGregor

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Henry Cejudo

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Deiveson Figueiredo

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Alexandre Pantoja

10 Ben Nguyen +1

11 Tim Elliott +2

12 Alex Perez +2

13 Ulka Sasaki +2

14 Ryan Benoit *NR

15 Neil Seery *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Josh Emmett -1

10 Alexander Volkanovski +1

11 Yair Rodriguez +4

12 Chan Sung Jung -2

13 Ricardo Lamas -1

14 Darren Elkins -1

15 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Kevin Lee

5 Edson Barboza

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Al Iaquinta

9 Nate Diaz

10 Michael Chiesa

11 James Vick

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Dan Hooker

15 Paul Felder

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Gunnar Nelson

15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares -1

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Ilir Latifi

6 Volkan Oezdemir

7 Jimi Manuwa

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Corey Anderson

10 Ovince Saint Preux

11 Glover Teixeira -1

12 Misha Cirkunov

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Mark Hunt

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Andrei Arlovski

14 Stefan Struve

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Tatiana Suarez

5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Cortney Casey

11 Nina Ansaroff

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Nicco Montano

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Sijara Eubanks

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Roxanne Modafferi

7 Lauren Murphy

9 Jessica Eye

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Joanne Calderwood

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Jennifer Maia

15 Andrea Lee

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Germaine de Randamie +3

3 Ketlen Vieira -1

4 Julianna Pena -1

5 Raquel Pennington -1

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Aspen Ladd

9 Sara McMann

10 Yana Kunitskaya

11 Irene Aldana

12 Bethe Correia

13 Tonya Evinger

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Lina Lansberg