UFC Rankings Update: Yair Rodriguez Soars At Featherweight

After 18 months off, Yair Rodriguez scored one of the most jaw-dropping finishes in UFC history when he stopped Chan Sung Jung at the last second in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Denver. Based on that effort, it’s hardly a surprise that Rodriguez soars on the featherweight ranks.
In the latest official rankings update, Rodriguez moved up four spots to No. 11 for his jaw-dropping finish. He previously lost to former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in his last bout at 2017’s UFC 211. Now, ‘El Pantera’ is back in his position as one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars. For the loss, ‘The Korean Zombie’ fell two spots to No. 12.
In other significant movement, former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie rose three spots to No. 2 at women’s bantamweight for her decision win over Raquel Pennington. ‘Rocky’ fell one spot to No. 5.
Check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.
Updated UFC Rankings:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Jon Jones
4 TJ Dillashaw
5 Max Holloway
6 Georges St-Pierre
7 Tyron Woodley
8 Conor McGregor
9 Stipe Miocic
10 Henry Cejudo
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Deiveson Figueiredo
6 John Moraga
7 Wilson Reis
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Alexandre Pantoja
10 Ben Nguyen +1
11 Tim Elliott +2
12 Alex Perez +2
13 Ulka Sasaki +2
14 Ryan Benoit *NR
15 Neil Seery *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Mirsad Bektic
9 Josh Emmett -1
10 Alexander Volkanovski +1
11 Yair Rodriguez +4
12 Chan Sung Jung -2
13 Ricardo Lamas -1
14 Darren Elkins -1
15 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Kevin Lee
5 Edson Barboza
6 Justin Gaethje
7 Anthony Pettis
8 Al Iaquinta
9 Nate Diaz
10 Michael Chiesa
11 James Vick
12 Alexander Hernandez
13 Francisco Trinaldo
14 Dan Hooker
15 Paul Felder
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Alex Oliveira
14 Gunnar Nelson
15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman
6 Israel Adesanya
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares -1
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Ilir Latifi
6 Volkan Oezdemir
7 Jimi Manuwa
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Corey Anderson
10 Ovince Saint Preux
11 Glover Teixeira -1
12 Misha Cirkunov
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Tyson Pedro
15 Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Mark Hunt
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Andrei Arlovski
14 Stefan Struve
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Tatiana Suarez
5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Cortney Casey
11 Nina Ansaroff
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Randa Markos
14 Angela Hill
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Nicco Montano
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Sijara Eubanks
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Roxanne Modafferi
7 Lauren Murphy
9 Jessica Eye
10 Jessica-Rose Clark
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Joanne Calderwood
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Jennifer Maia
15 Andrea Lee
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Germaine de Randamie +3
3 Ketlen Vieira -1
4 Julianna Pena -1
5 Raquel Pennington -1
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Aspen Ladd
9 Sara McMann
10 Yana Kunitskaya
11 Irene Aldana
12 Bethe Correia
13 Tonya Evinger
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Lina Lansberg