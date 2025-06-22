Dana White reveals Jon Jones’ fight with Tom Aspinall was ‘Done’ before his UFC retirement

UFC CEO, Dana White has shockingly revealed this evening that prior to his overnight retirement, a fight between Jon Jones and interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall was “done” — before the former eventually opted out of the pairing, confirming his retirement.

Jones, a now-former heavyweight champion and two-time light heavyweight gold holder during his Octagon tenure, confirmed his retirement from mixed martial arts overnight, ending his decorated tenure in the organization.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jon Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.



From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025

And as a result of his retirement, Jones has now relinquished his heavyweight title. To boot, Atherton native, Aspinall has now been promoted to undisputed titleholder at the heavyweight limit.

Long-linked with a title unification pairing with the British star since his return to action last November, Jones is now alleged — according to White, to have initially agreed to fight Aspinall in a blockbuster pairing this annum.

Dana White reveals Jon Jones – Tom Aspinall fight was ‘done’

White even went as far as to reveal a fight between the duo was actually brokered between Jones and Aspinall, before the former renaged on the deal, and confirmed his plan to retire from active competition.

“We were talking about it before that, but yeah, the fight [between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall] was done, we had the fight done a long time ago, so why he decided not to fight, you guys will have to ask him that,” White told The Mac Life this weekend.

“Listen, he was offered what he deserves for that fight [with Aspinall], yeah,” White continued.

Reacting to the news of Jones’ retirement, newly-minted undisputed champion, Aspinall has so far failed to address the failed fight with the Rochester native, however, he vowed to act as an active and defending champion from the get-go.

“For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going 🔥 An active Undisputed Champion,” Tom Aspinall posted on his official Instagram account.