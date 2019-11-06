UFC Rankings Update: Darren Till & Corey Anderson Enter Top Five

With UFC 244 in the books this past weekend, we have a UFC rankings update to pass along. After Darren Till made a successful debut at 185 pounds by edging out a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, “The Gorilla” has entered the top five.
Also, Corey Anderson took out rising prospect Johnny Walker at 205 pounds on the featured preliminary bout of the evening. With the win, Anderson now finds himself in the top five as well. You can check out the full UFC rankings update following UFC 244 below, courtesy of MMA Mania.
UFC Rankings Update
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier
7. Max Holloway
8. Israel Adesanya
9. Tony Ferguson
10. Kamaru Usman
11. Valentina Shevchenko
12. (T) Conor McGregor
12. (T) Dustin Poirier +1
14. Robert Whittaker
15. Tyron Woodley
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Brandon Moreno
6. Kai Kara France
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Tim Elliott
9. Matt Schnell
10. Jordan Espinosa
11. Alex Perez
12. Askar Askarov
13. Ryan Benoit
14. Mark De La Rosa
15. Raulian Paiva
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Jimmie Rivera
8. Cody Garbrandt
9. Cody Stamann
10. Rob Font
11. John Dodson
12. Urijah Faber
13. Song Yadong
14. Marlon Vera
15. Casey Kenney
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Yair Rodriguez
7. Chan Sung Jung
8. Renato Moicano
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Shane Burgos
13. Mirsad Bektic
14. Arnold Allen +1
15. Ryan Hall -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Kevin Lee +2
9. Al Iaquinta -1
10. Edson Barboza -1
11. Anthony Pettis +1
12. Gregor Gillespie -1
13. Charles Oliveira
14. Alexander Hernandez
15. Islam Makhachev
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Demian Maia
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio +1
8. Stephen Thompson +1
9. Nate Diaz -2
10. Anthony Pettis +1
11. Robbie Lawler +1
12. Ben Askren +1
13. Vicente Luque +1
14. Gilbert Burns +1
15. Geoff Neal *NR
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Jared Cannonier +1
5. Darren Till *NR
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum -3
8. Ronaldo Souza -1
9. Derek Brunson -1
10. Edmen Shahbazyan +3
11. Ian Heinisch -2
12. Uriah Hall -2
13. Brad Tavares -2
14. Antonio Carlos Junior -2
15. Omari Akhmedov -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Corey Anderson +2
6. Jan Blachowicz -1
7. Alexander Gustafsson -1
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker
12. Ilir Latifi
13. Misha Cirkunov
14. Mauricio Rua
15. Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alistair Overeem
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Shamil Abdurakhimov +2
9. Walt Harris +1
10. Blagoy Ivanov -2
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Augusto Sakai -1
13. Sergei Pavlovich +1
14. Jairzinho Rozenstruik *NR
15. Maurice Greene -1
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Alexa Grasso
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Amanda Ribas
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Jessica Eye
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Liz Carmouche
5. Jennifer Maia
6. Viviane Araujo
7. Andrea Lee
8. Lauren Murphy +1
9. Roxanne Modafferi -1
10. Maycee Barber
11. Alexis Davis
12. Montana De La Rosa
13. Antonina Shevchenko
14. Mara Romero Borella
15. Paige VanZant
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Irene Aldana
9. Marion Reneau
10. Sara McMann
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
