UFC Rankings Update: Darren Till & Corey Anderson Enter Top Five

Spread the word!













With UFC 244 in the books this past weekend, we have a UFC rankings update to pass along. After Darren Till made a successful debut at 185 pounds by edging out a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, “The Gorilla” has entered the top five.

Also, Corey Anderson took out rising prospect Johnny Walker at 205 pounds on the featured preliminary bout of the evening. With the win, Anderson now finds himself in the top five as well. You can check out the full UFC rankings update following UFC 244 below, courtesy of MMA Mania.

UFC Rankings Update

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Kamaru Usman

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. (T) Conor McGregor

12. (T) Dustin Poirier +1

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Tim Elliott

9. Matt Schnell

10. Jordan Espinosa

11. Alex Perez

12. Askar Askarov

13. Ryan Benoit

14. Mark De La Rosa

15. Raulian Paiva

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jimmie Rivera

8. Cody Garbrandt

9. Cody Stamann

10. Rob Font

11. John Dodson

12. Urijah Faber

13. Song Yadong

14. Marlon Vera

15. Casey Kenney

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Yair Rodriguez

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Renato Moicano

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Arnold Allen +1

15. Ryan Hall -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee +2

9. Al Iaquinta -1

10. Edson Barboza -1

11. Anthony Pettis +1

12. Gregor Gillespie -1

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Alexander Hernandez

15. Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Demian Maia

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio +1

8. Stephen Thompson +1

9. Nate Diaz -2

10. Anthony Pettis +1

11. Robbie Lawler +1

12. Ben Askren +1

13. Vicente Luque +1

14. Gilbert Burns +1

15. Geoff Neal *NR

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Jared Cannonier +1

5. Darren Till *NR

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum -3

8. Ronaldo Souza -1

9. Derek Brunson -1

10. Edmen Shahbazyan +3

11. Ian Heinisch -2

12. Uriah Hall -2

13. Brad Tavares -2

14. Antonio Carlos Junior -2

15. Omari Akhmedov -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Corey Anderson +2

6. Jan Blachowicz -1

7. Alexander Gustafsson -1

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

14. Mauricio Rua

15. Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alistair Overeem

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov +2

9. Walt Harris +1

10. Blagoy Ivanov -2

11. Aleksei Oleinik

12. Augusto Sakai -1

13. Sergei Pavlovich +1

14. Jairzinho Rozenstruik *NR

15. Maurice Greene -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Andrea Lee

8. Lauren Murphy +1

9. Roxanne Modafferi -1

10. Maycee Barber

11. Alexis Davis

12. Montana De La Rosa

13. Antonina Shevchenko

14. Mara Romero Borella

15. Paige VanZant

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Irene Aldana

9. Marion Reneau

10. Sara McMann

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

What do you think of the new UFC rankings update? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!