Dustin Poirier has considered retirement for years, says Alan Jouban

MMA analyst Alan Jouban has said that retiring from the sport has been on the mind of Dustin Poirier for a while.

As we know, Dustin Poirier will retire from mixed martial arts next week following his trilogy fight against Max Holloway. He currently holds a 2-0 record in the series over ‘Blessed’ and now, he’s trying to go for a clean sweep, before riding off into the sunset once and for all.

Dustin Poirier is one of the most accomplished lightweights in the history of the UFC and there’s no disputing that. He has been in there with some seriously bad dudes and more often than not, he comes out with his hand raised. Of course, it’s upsetting to know that this will be the last time he makes the walk, but it’s nice that he’s going out on his own terms.

As it turns out, as per Alan Jouban, this is a move that Dustin Poirier has been contemplating for quite some time.

Alan Jouban discusses Dustin Poirier

Since I moved back home, since after the Conor McGregor fight, he’s been hinting at retirement,” Jouban told MMA Junkie of Poirier. “He’s been hinting at it the entire time. Every single fight that he would win or lose, he’s like, ‘I might have one more.’ I really think Dustin would have retired a long time ago if these opportunities would have not kept coming.

“He gets to fight Conor twice in a row, the biggest paydays of his career. He fights for the belt against Charles Oliveira. He’s given what people thought was a very tough lose-lose situation against Benoit Saint Denis. … Another title fight comes his way with Islam (Makhachev). It felt to me he’s trying to retire this last five years – he just couldn’t. The fights just kept getting bigger and better and more profitable.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie