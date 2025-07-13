Derrick Lewis Smashes Tallison Teixeira in 45 Seconds – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira - UFC Nashville Highlights

Derrick Lewis delivered another highlight-reel finish at UFC Nashville.

Lewis immediately came out swinging, but caught a left from Teixeira that grazed his eye. With Lewis seemingly struggling to see, Teixeira moved in looking to capitalize. It was then that ‘The Black Beast’ unleashed a booming left of his own, catching the Brazilian clean on the chin and knocking him to the canvas.

gettyimages 2224849165 612x612 1

Lewis swarmed in and dropped some vicious ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage just 45 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira via TKO (left hook to ground-and-pound) at 0:35 of Round 1. 

gettyimages 2224849180 612x612 1
gettyimages 2224849242 612x612 1

Check out Highlights From Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

