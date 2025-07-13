Derrick Lewis Smashes Tallison Teixeira in 45 Seconds – UFC Nashville Highlights

Derrick Lewis delivered another highlight-reel finish at UFC Nashville.

Lewis immediately came out swinging, but caught a left from Teixeira that grazed his eye. With Lewis seemingly struggling to see, Teixeira moved in looking to capitalize. It was then that ‘The Black Beast’ unleashed a booming left of his own, catching the Brazilian clean on the chin and knocking him to the canvas.

Lewis swarmed in and dropped some vicious ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage just 45 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira via TKO (left hook to ground-and-pound) at 0:35 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville: