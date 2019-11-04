Darren Till Believes He & Israel Adesanya Were ‘Meant To Fight’

Spread the word!













Over the weekend (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 featured a middleweight co-main event between Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum.

While the fight wasn’t the most exciting of the night, Till got the job done on the scorecards via split decision, picking up a victory in his divisional debut at 185 pounds. Till picked up a victory over one of the very top competitors in the division, so it will be no surprise if he receives another big name opponent for his next bout.

Currently, the UFC’s 185-pound division is run by Israel Adesanya. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today, Till talked about a potential matchup with “Stylebender.” The Englishman believes he and the African-born champ were “meant to fight” each other.

“Yeah, it’s gotta happen,” Till said. “I said in the press conference about Israel, mate, people got to stop doubting these type of people. Israel is unbeaten, so there ain’t no blueprint out there to beat him yet. So all these people need to stop saying that sh*t. Me and Israel need to fight.

“I need to provide this blueprint. It’s not about the belt, it’s about the destiny. Because he knows, he’ll come in the studio and tell you, me and him are meant to fight at some point. And you know, we’ll see, we’ll f*cking see after I get off these crutches first. But we’re meant to fight.”

As for when that fight happens and whether or not it’ll take place next, Till doesn’t want to rush things.

“I don’t know,” Till said. “I don’t want to rush things. I’m on cloud nine from this last fight, I really am. It’s not about rushing. Now I want to hone my skill set. I want to get better. I’ve only been doing MMA eight years. I’m getting better, I’m getting better. It’s not about the fight as well, it’s about being a true martial artist.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Adesanya and Till?