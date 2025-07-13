Derrick Lewis explains urination celebration after TKO win over Tallison Teixeira

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has explained why he simulated urinating on his opponent’s corner like a dog after picking up a TKO win over Tallison Teixeira last night.

As we know, Derrick Lewis managed to finish off Tallison Teixeira in pretty short order in the main event of UFC Nashville. While some felt as if it was an early stoppage, others noted that Teixeira had to use the fence to physically pull himself to his feet, implying he wasn’t in the right kind of state to continue.

Either way, Derrick Lewis was declared the winner, and Teixeira will head back to the drawing board in order to see where he can improve.

After the victory, Derrick Lewis removed his shorts (as he tends to do), went over to Teixeira’s corner and proceeded to imitate urinating on it, as if he was marking his territory. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, ‘The Black Beast’ explained himself.

Derrick Lewis explains his antics

“They been talking shit all week, man,” Lewis told Cormier. “Talking shit all week. I can’t speak Portuguese, but I know for sure they was talking shit about me. F*ck ‘em.”

“That’s a ho-ass move right there,” Lewis said. “I know I had his ass hurt.”

“I just knew he’d been fighting tomato cans his whole career, so s***, I appreciate UFC helping your boy out and also I need some more of them taxi cab drivers they got in Brazil for my next fight,” Lewis said. “I know them boys trying to ride a limo, but s***, they ain’t going to get it on me.”

Who knows – maybe Derrick Lewis, despite being 40 years of age, could be just one more big win away from earning a title shot against undisputed champion Tom Aspinall.