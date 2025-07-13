Shakur Stevenson Survives Early Scare, Defeats William Zepeda via Decision – Berlanga vs. Sheeraz Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda - Berlanga vs. Sheeraz Highlights

Shakur Stevenson successfully defended his WBC lightweight title on Saturday night, scoring a unanimous decision in a brilliant back-and-forth bout against William Zepeda.

It was a classic battle of offense vs. defense as Stevenson, who is best known for his defensive style, kicked off the contest by dancing away from overly aggressive Zepeda. While Stevenson was the far more efficient fighter, Zepeda controlled the pace, forcing ‘Outlaw’ to engage through the first 15 minutes of the bout.

gettyimages 2224227512 612x612 1

In the third, fourth, and fifth rounds, Zepeda cornered Stevenson near the ropes, landing a few solid jabs, but Stevenson inevitably worked his way back into the center of the ring. Zepeda continued to be relentless, throwing significantly more strikes than the defending champ.

READ MORE:  Mario Barrios Steps Up for the Ultimate Test Against Manny Pacquiao “Only a Matter of Time”
gettyimages 2224227383 612x612 1

Zepeda more than held his own in the early going, but Stevenson started to pull away as Zepeda’s aggressive approach began to deplete his gas tank.

Stevenson shifted gears after a relatively close first half, running away with the later rounds and securing what would be a decisive decision victory on the scorecards.

gettyimages 2224227339 612x612 1

Official Result: Shakur Stevenson def. William Zepeda via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to retain the WBC lightweight world championship.

gettyimages 2224227385 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights from Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda:

READ MORE:  The Chilling Secret Behind Mike Tyson’s Most Devastating Punch, Revealed for the First Time

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts