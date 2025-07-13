Dana White reveals more details about UFC White House card in 2026

UFC boss Dana White has revealed a few more details about the upcoming White House card that the promotion will reportedly be doing in summer 2026.

As announced by US president Donald Trump, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will seemingly be heading to the White House for an event next year – yes, you heard that correctly. This famous building has never quite seen anything like this before, which is why so many fans find it somewhat unbelievable that this will actually happen.

In the UFC Nashville post-fight press conference, Dana White went into more detail about what we can expect next summer.

Dana White discusses UFC White House card

“I mean everybody wants to be on this card,” White said at the UFC Nashville post-fight press conference. “You don’t even have to know who’s blowing up my phone. You just see it all on the internet. But the fight’s a year away. The landscape will change a lot over the next year.”

“We wouldn’t even start building that card — it’s literally a year away from now,” White said. “It’s a year away. It’s not even worth talking about, who would be on the card. The entire MMA landscape will be different a year from now.”

“It will be a pay-per-view card,” Dana White said. “The best card we can possibly put together.”

“We’re going to be on the south lawn and literally when you’re watching the fight, this will all be the White House [on one side] and then behind me will be the Washington Monument,” White said.

“We’re just getting into the logistics now. My team have already walked the White House with the staff there. Now we’re putting together the design. We’ll all fly out to D.C. and sit down with him and see what he wants to do.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting