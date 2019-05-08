UFC Rankings Update: Conor McGregor Somehow Still Ahead Of Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













The official UFC rankings have been updated following last weekend’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In the main event, longtime veteran Donald Cerrone put on an impressive, complete performance over hard-nosed contender Al Iaquinta. The five-round victory vaulted ‘Cowboy’ four pivotal spots to No. 4 in the latest rankings. Iaquinta dropped two spots to No. 6. Perhaps more importantly, it put him dangerously close to title contention.

However, he’s somehow still not closer than No. 3-ranked Conor McGregor. The infamous Irish superstar is still ranked at a lofty position despite not having won a fight since 2016. Yes, in 2016. He also only has two fights in the UFC lightweight division. Cerrone, on the other hand, is a record-setting fighter who has won three straight fights, including two in his return to 155 pounds.

“Cowboy” could find himself in a massive title eliminator opposite Justin Gaethje next. A fight with the supposedly returning Tony Ferguson is another possibility. Finally, his long-rumored match-up with McGregor has an outside shot of finally happening.

In other rankings movement, Elias Theodorou fell two spots at middleweight following his uninspired loss to Derek Brunson in Ottawa. Brunson remained at No. 9. Macy Chiasson also rose four spots at women’s bantamweight thanks to her TKO victory.

You can check out the full updated UFC rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.

Full UFC Rankings Update:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Henry Cejudo

5 Max Holloway

6 Amanda Nunes

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Conor McGregor

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Stipe Miocic

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Tyron Woodley

14 Rose Namajunas

15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez

3 Alexandre Pantoja

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 Wilson Reis

6 Tim Elliott

7 Rogerio Bontorin

8 Magomed Bibulatov

9 Ryan Benoit

10 Jordan Espinosa

11 Kai Kara France

12 Eric Shelton

13 Alex Perez

14 Raulian Paiva

15 Matt Schnell

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1 Marlon Moraes

2 Raphael Assuncao

3 Aljamain Sterling

4 Pedro Munhoz

5 Dominick Cruz

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Jimmie Rivera

8 Corey Sandhagen

9 Petr Yan

10 John Lineker

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 John Dodson

14 Alejandro Perez

15 Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Brian Ortega

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Alexander Volkanovski

5 Renato Moicano

6 Zabit Magomedsharipov

7 Jeremy Stephens

8 Josh Emmett

9 Mirsad Bektic

10 Ricardo Lamas +1

11 Yair Rodriguez +1

12 Chan Sung Jung +1

13 Shane Burgos *NR

14 Darren Elkins

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Dustin Poirier (Interim Champion)

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Conor McGregor

4 Donald Cerrone +4

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Al Iaquinta -2

7 Kevin Lee -1

8 Edson Barboza -1

9 Anthony Pettis

10 Paul Felder

11 Gregor Gillespie

12 Alexander Hernandez

13 James Vick

14 Charles Oliveira

15 Islam Makhachev

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1 Tyron Woodley

2 Colby Covington

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Ben Askren

6 Darren Till

7 Stephen Thompson

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Robbie Lawler

11 Leon Edwards

12 Demian Maia

13 Neil Magny

14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

15 Vincente Luque

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Israel Adesanya (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jack Hermansson

6 Ronaldo Souza

7 Chris Weidman

8 Paulo Costa

9 Derek Brunson

10 Jared Cannonier

11 Brad Tavares

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall +1

14 Anderson Silva +1

15 Elias Theodorou -2

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Thiago Santos

4 Anthony Smith

5 Dominick Reyes

6 Jan Blachowicz

7 Volkan Oezdemir

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Glover Teixeira

11 Jimi Manuwa

12 Johnny Walker

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Francis Ngannou

3 Junior Dos Santos

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Derrick Lewis

6 (T) Alexander Volkov

6 (T) Alistair Overeem

8 Cain Velasquez

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Shamil Abdurakhimov

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Justin Willis

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Blagoy Ivanov

15 Augusto Sakai

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Tatiana Suarez

4 Nina Ansaroff

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Weili Zhang

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Tecia Torres

9 Carla Esparza

10 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

11 Cynthia Calvillo

12 Felice Herrig

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Cortney Casey

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Katlyn Chookagian

3 Liz Carmouche

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Joanne Calderwood

7 Alexis Davis

8 (T) Lauren Murphy

8 (T) Jennifer Maia

10 Andrea Lee

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Maycee Barber

14 Paige VanZant

15 Poliana Botelho

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Cat Zingano

6 Aspen Ladd

7 Yana Kunitskaya

8 Marion Reneau

9 Sara McMann

10 Macy Chiasson +4

11 Irene Aldana -1

12 Tonya Evinger -1

13 Bethe Correia -1

14 Lina Lansberg -1

15 Talita Bernardo