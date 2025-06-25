At the ONE 173 press conference, Chatri Sityodtong announced several critical matchups, including the unification featherweight kickboxing title bout between interim champion Masaaki Noiri and champion Superbon, as well as announcements for other top Japanese talents, such as Takeru, Nadaka Yoshinari, and Yuya Wakamatsu.

However, the subject Chatri Sityodtong’s seemingly insulting remarks towards Glory kickboxind RISE kickboxing were walked back by the chairman of the company as he would say that. His statements we’re a result of translation errors.

Interesting Chatri Sityodtong did not walk back his comments towards Glory kickboxing as he only seeked resolution with the Japanese kickboxing promotion RISE. Seemingly snubbing Glory by omission

Chatri Sityodtong is look to possibly change his approach to promotion

ONE Championship originally marketed itself as a strict martial arts promotion that would have a dignified way of promoting fights. However, Chatri has taken a somewhat similar approach to Dana White‘s boisterous and anatgonistic approach. However, with the sheer amount of backlash the ONE Championship president has recieved from fans and promoters alike. This could possibly sway the top fight promoter to change his ways and work with his rivals and produce high quality cards and even record breaking ones such the legendary THE MATCH 2022.