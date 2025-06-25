Justin Gaethje reveals he is planning on waiting to fight winner of UFC 317 main event

UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje has revealed that he plans on waiting to fight the winner of this weekend’s UFC 317 main event.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, and now, he’s ready to try and cap things off by becoming the new UFC lightweight champion.

Of course, Justin Gaethje isn’t involved in the title match on Saturday night, which will be contested by Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. ‘The Highlight’ has fought and lost to ‘Do Bronx’ in a past title fight, but he’s never squared off with Topuria, who is set to make his full-time move up to 155 pounds from the featherweight division.

As we look ahead to the future, Justin Gaethje has confirmed that he wants to wait and fight the winner of the Topuria/Oliveira showdown.

Gaethje is ready for another title shot

“I’m waiting for the winner of Ilia and Charles,” Gaethje told MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs.

“I’ll be there. That’s [who] I wanna fight.”

“Let’s see how it goes,” Gaethje said of his retirement ultimatum.

“Catch me on a certain day. I’ll tell you a certain thing. It’s a very emotional sport, but, I try not to speak too out of pocket when I’m emotional, which is right now.

“So, I’m gonna fight again in the future. Has to be the champion.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Gaethje was pretty frustrated recently when talking about his ongoing struggles with the UFC, but you can tell he’s calmed down a bit. He just wants to go out there and compete against the best of the best, and regardless of who it is, he’ll go in there and give his very best every single time.