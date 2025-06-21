BREAKING – Jon Jones officially retires, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

In a shocking turn of events tonight, UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has officially retired from combat sports, with interim champion, Tom Aspinall promoted to the undisputed titleholder with immediate effect.

Speaking tonight following the promotion’s first event in Baku, Azerbaijan — Octagon leader, White confirmed heavyweight champion, Jones has officially informed the UFC of his retirement from mixed martial arts, and will be removed from his status as heavyweight titleholder.

Jon Jones officially retires from UFC

To boot, current interim champion, Aspinall will be promoted to the distinction of undisputed heavyweight champion, given Jones’ decision to retire from combat sports.

🚨 TOM ASPINALL IS THE OFFICIAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP@DanaWhite has announced that Jon Jones has RETIRED, thus elevating @AspinallMMA to become the heavyweight champ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oJ8a9nl8KT — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2025

Jones’ final outing in the Octagon came back in November of last year, where he headlined UFC 309. On that occasion, the Rochester native lodged his first and subseqeuntly final defense of his heavyweight crown, landing a third round knockout win over former champion, Stipe Miocic.

