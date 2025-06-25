Jon Jones takes shot at “silly lies” in the midst of recent legal troubles

Controversial former UFC star Jon Jones has seemingly addressed his recent legal concerns in a series of tweets on social media.

As we know, Jon Jones has made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. He’s done so in the midst of fresh legal problems after he was accused of fleeing the scene of an accident, and while Jon’s attorney has dismissed these allegations, there are plenty of fans out there who aren’t quite as convinced.

Jon Jones has a habit of making a name for himself – both in a good and bad way – and we don’t think that’s going to stop now that he’s decided to hang up his gloves. There’s always the chance that he decides to make his return to the sport at some point in the future, but of course, he needs to get through these latest legal issues first.

In a few tweets released in the last few hours, Jon Jones appeared to hint at his feelings towards what is being said about him.

One thing we all know about snakes, you let them hang around long enough, it’s only a matter of time before you get bit. It’s good to be real with the people that’s known you for a long time, but sometimes it’s OK to outgrow people. These are reasons why — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 24, 2025

Thank you, so far it’s going really amazing. Outside of the silly lies and distractions. Just became owner of another company. I would say first year in retirements going pretty good. Two new businesses in the books. https://t.co/iZBIigCZd1 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2025

Jon Jones sends more cryptic tweets

Jones seems to be taking everything in his stride as he so often does, but even without the legal problems, fans will continue to question why he decided against squaring off with Tom Aspinall – aka the new undisputed champion.