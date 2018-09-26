MMA News & UFC News

Pic: Nate Diaz Is Super Ripped Heading Into UFC 230

Mike Drahota -
Nate Diaz is in amazing shape heading into his anticipated return against Dustin Poirier at November 3's UFC 230 from New York. Late last night...
Valentina Shevchenko Explains

Valentina Shevchenko Explains Why She’s Not Worried About Jedrzejczyk Pulling Out

Andrew Ravens -
Shevchenko doesn’t have any concerns heading into her title fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Shogun Rua's Return

Shogun Rua’s Return Targeted For UFC Adelaide

Andrew Ravens -
The former UFC champ has his next fight lined up.
Mark Hunt Returns

Mark Hunt Returns At UFC Adelaide

Andrew Ravens -
Mark Hunt has his likely last UFC fight booked.

Conor McGregor’s Promotion Company Posts Six-Figure Loss

Mike Drahota -
Conor McGregor is headed for perhaps the biggest MMA payday of all-time when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of October 6's...
Alexander Gustafsson Yoel Romero

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero Being Considered For UFC 230

Andrew Ravens -
This fight would be for a title.
Chuck Liddell Claims

Chuck Liddell Claims He’ll Retire Again If Tito Ortiz Beats Him

Andrew Ravens -
Chuck Liddell is so confident he will win this fight that he said this bold statement.
Dana White Addresses

Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier’s Claims About 165-Pound Title Fight

Andrew Ravens -
White has cleared up speculation about this happening.

UFC Welterweight Indicted On Sexual Assault Charges

Mike Straus -
UFC welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan has been indicted on sexual assault charges stemming from his April arrest in Tarrant County, Texas. *Warning*: the following article...
ufc 182

Donald Cerrone Injures Arm, Putting Mike Perry Fight In Question

Mike Straus -
It was hardly a surprise that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone injures his arm and puts his Mike Perry fight in question. Earlier today (Sept. 25, 2018)...

Nate Diaz Says He’s Fighting Dustin Poirier For UFC 165-Pound Title

Mike Drahota -
It's only five weeks away, but November 3's UFC 230 from New York still doesn't have a main event. Nate Diaz says he has...

Conor McGregor ‘Worth Every Bit Of Trouble’ According To Dana White

Mike Straus -
Dana White says Conor McGregor 'worth every bit of trouble' heading into UFC 229.

Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa Reportedly Set For UFC 232

Mike Drahota -
An action-packed welterweight affair is reportedly set for UFC 232. Source reportedly confirmed to ESPN tonight that former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit will meet...

Gegard Mousasi Reveals Plan To Beat Robert Whittaker

Andrew Ravens -
Despite them being in two different promotions, Mousasi is keeping a close eye on Whittaker.

Eryk Anders Updates Health Following Scary Sao Paulo Collapse

Jon Fuentes -
How is Anders doing after his scary scene in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo?
