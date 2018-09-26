MMA News
Jon Jones Is Considering ‘Big Fights’ Inside The Boxing Ring
Mike Straus
-
Sep 26, 2018
0
Daniel Cormier Is Sick Of USADA’s 6 AM Visits
Mike Straus
-
Sep 26, 2018
Conor McGregor Inspired Tom Hardy In New ‘Venom’ Role
Mike Drahota
-
Sep 26, 2018
RDA Wants In On Potential UFC 165-Pound Division
Jon Fuentes
-
Sep 26, 2018
Georges St-Pierre Updates Health Status, Fighting Future
Jon Fuentes
-
Sep 26, 2018
Pic: Nate Diaz Is Super Ripped Heading Into UFC 230
Mike Drahota
-
Sep 26, 2018
Nate Diaz is in amazing shape heading into his anticipated return against Dustin Poirier at November 3's UFC 230 from New York. Late last night...
Valentina Shevchenko Explains Why She’s Not Worried About Jedrzejczyk Pulling Out
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
Shevchenko doesn’t have any concerns heading into her title fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Shogun Rua’s Return Targeted For UFC Adelaide
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
The former UFC champ has his next fight lined up.
Mark Hunt Returns At UFC Adelaide
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
Mark Hunt has his likely last UFC fight booked.
Conor McGregor’s Promotion Company Posts Six-Figure Loss
Mike Drahota
-
Sep 26, 2018
Conor McGregor is headed for perhaps the biggest MMA payday of all-time when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of October 6's...
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero Being Considered For UFC 230
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
This fight would be for a title.
Chuck Liddell Claims He’ll Retire Again If Tito Ortiz Beats Him
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
Chuck Liddell is so confident he will win this fight that he said this bold statement.
Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier’s Claims About 165-Pound Title Fight
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 26, 2018
White has cleared up speculation about this happening.
UFC Welterweight Indicted On Sexual Assault Charges
Mike Straus
-
Sep 26, 2018
UFC welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan has been indicted on sexual assault charges stemming from his April arrest in Tarrant County, Texas. *Warning*: the following article...
Donald Cerrone Injures Arm, Putting Mike Perry Fight In Question
Mike Straus
-
Sep 25, 2018
It was hardly a surprise that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone injures his arm and puts his Mike Perry fight in question. Earlier today (Sept. 25, 2018)...
Nate Diaz Says He’s Fighting Dustin Poirier For UFC 165-Pound Title
Mike Drahota
-
Sep 25, 2018
It's only five weeks away, but November 3's UFC 230 from New York still doesn't have a main event. Nate Diaz says he has...
Conor McGregor ‘Worth Every Bit Of Trouble’ According To Dana White
Mike Straus
-
Sep 25, 2018
Dana White says Conor McGregor 'worth every bit of trouble' heading into UFC 229.
Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa Reportedly Set For UFC 232
Mike Drahota
-
Sep 25, 2018
An action-packed welterweight affair is reportedly set for UFC 232. Source reportedly confirmed to ESPN tonight that former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit will meet...
Gegard Mousasi Reveals Plan To Beat Robert Whittaker
Andrew Ravens
-
Sep 25, 2018
Despite them being in two different promotions, Mousasi is keeping a close eye on Whittaker.
Eryk Anders Updates Health Following Scary Sao Paulo Collapse
Jon Fuentes
-
Sep 25, 2018
How is Anders doing after his scary scene in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo?
