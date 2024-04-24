Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov card on Saturday 3rd August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Full Fight Card

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Middleweight

Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller: Heavyweight

Vergil Ortiz vs Tim Tszyu: Light middleweight

Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela: Lightweight

David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic: Super middleweight

Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran: Lightweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: takes place on August 3rd in California. Start times will be released soon.

Betting Odds

TBC

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in California or have plans to be there on the 3rd of August to see Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, When tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. VIP ticket packages will also be available here.

Tickets will be available at different prices. At the time of writing the current ticket prices are starting at the lowest of TBC and the highest price being TBC

Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Press Conference

PPV price and Live streams

Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: is Live on DAZN PPV and will be available here.

What is Next after Riyadh Season: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov?

TBC