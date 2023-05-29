The grappling art of Judo has one quite a diverse library of techniques. One of the most asked questions by those learning about the martial art is how many Judo throws are there?

We’ve put together a list of all of the Judo throws for you and detail the 12 most versatile. See all of the Judo throws listed above and detailed breakdowns for the 12 most versatile for Gi and No-Gi.

How Many Judo Throws Are There?

As of now, there are 68 Judo throws listed in the Judo syllabus. In Grandmaster Jigoro Kano’s original syllabus, there were 40 Nage-Waze or throwing techniques. After the original syllabus was printed, 28 more Judo throws were added to the syllabus, which are listed below.

O-goshi

Seoi-nage

Ippon Seoi-nage

O-Soto Gari

Seoi-Otoshi

Sukui-nage

Obi-otoshi

Tai-otoshi

Kata-guruma

Uki-otoshi

Sumi-otoshi

Sukui-otoshi

Yama-arashi

Morote-gari

Kuchiki-taoshi

Uchi-mata

Uchi-mata-sukashi

Ko-ushi-gaeshi

Uki-goshi

Kibisu-gaeshi

Obi-tori-gaeshi

Koshi-guruma

Tsurikomi-goshi

Sode-tsurikomo-goshi

Harai-goshi

Tsuri-goshi

Hane-goshi

Utsuri-goshi

Ushiro-goshi

De-ashi-harai

Hiza-guruma

Sasae-tsurikomi-ashi

O-uchi-gari

Ko-soto-gari

Okuri-ashi-harai

Ko-soto-gake

Ashi-guruma

O-guruma

O-soto-guruma

Tsubame-gaeshi

O-soto-gaeshi

O-uchi-gaeshi

Hane-goshi-gaeshi

Harai-goshi-gaeshi

Uchi-mata-gaeshi

Ma-sutemi-waza

Tomoe-nage

Hikikomi-gaeshi

Ura-nage

Yoko-otoshi

Tani-otoshi

Hane-makikomi

Soto-makikomi

Uchi-makikomi

Uki-waza

Yoko-wakare

Yoko-guruma

Yoko-gake

Daki-wakare

O-soto-makikomi

Uchi-mata-makikomi

Harai-makikomi

Ko-uchi-makikomi

Kani-basae

Kawazu-gake

The 12 Most Versatile Judo Throws

All of these Judo throws are incredible techniques, but around 10-12 are the most commonly used. Here are our picks for the 12 most versatile Judo throws.

Uchi-Mata

Uchi-mata is one of the most popular Judo throws among grapplers. It’s a dynamic throw that can be set up in a variety of different ways.

For the basic throw, take a sleeve and lapel grip. Then take a step forward and a back step behind it.

Now that you’re in position, kick up at your opponent’s inner leg above their knee to take them over.

In the No-Gi version of uchi-mata, you will take wrist control and an underhook instead of Gi grips. Break your opponent’s balance/posture as you get under their hips, and kick their inner leg out.

O-Goshi

O-goshi is one of the original Judo throws that Grandmaster Kano developed. For this throw, you’re going to need to set it up by pushing your opponent.

Take your basic sleeve and lapel grips and step forward as you push your opponent back. Reactively they will step back and you’ll go into your throw.

Take a deep underhook around your opponent’s back as you take a forward step, followed by a backstep. As your opponent comes forward, take a slight bow, and roll them over your hip to complete the throw.

The No-Gi version is exactly the same with the only difference being wrist control instead of a sleeve grip.

Ippon-Seoi-Nage

Ippon-Seoi-Nage is one of the trademark Judo throws within the martial art that is extremely powerful. Start with your basic sleeve and collar grip and pull your opponent forward.

As your opponent comes forward, take your front and back steps as you hook their arm. Make sure to hook your opponent’s arm at the crook on your arm and not at your shoulder. They’ll easily defend it and possibly choke or counter throw you.

Once you’re in position, take a slight bow as you pull your opponent’s arm down to take them over.(The steps for the No-Gi version of ippon-seoi-nage are exactly the same, but with wrist control instead of a sleeve grip.)

There is also the drop ippon-seoi-nage, where you do the same movements, but drop to your knees under your opponent.

O-Soto-Gari

O-soto-gari is one of the easiest and powerful Judo throws to pull off. Take your sleeve and lapel grip to pull your opponent’s weight to the leg you’re targeting.

Once their weight is on that leg, kick your inside leg up, and hook it behind your opponent’s knee. In one swift motion, you’re going to kick out your opponent’s leg as you punch forward with your lapel grip.

Throwing your opponent to the ground with force. For the No-Gi version, take a collar tie and wrist control.

Kata-Guruma

The kata-guruma or fireman’s carry is one of the most versatile Judo throws. There’s numerous setups and also rather popular in freestyle wrestling and Sambo.

There’s numerous setups, but they all start about the same. For the basic version, all you need is a grip above your opponent’s tricep.

Use that grip to pull your opponent forward as you slide under their hips, and drop to your knees. As you’re dropping to your knees, keep pulling down on your grip to load your opponent onto your shoulders.

From here, you have various finishes. Everything from rolling your opponent over your shoulders, dropping them in front of you, or a sit-through finish.

Ashi-Guruma

The ashi-guruma is one of the most beautiful Judo throws with a tricky setup. As you’re pushing your opponent back with your grips set, you take a baiting cross step.

Your lead foot shifts to the outside and you cross step with your back foot. When your back foot touches the mat, you’re going to fake like your front foot is following behind.

But instead of following, you lift the knee up and kick your leg back across your body. Hooking your leg above your opponent’s far knee as you’re bringing them forward. Continue your kicking motion to take them over with a beautiful throw.

Ouchi-Gari

The Ouchi-gari is one of the easiest Judo throws that meshes well with o-soto-gari. This throw/sweep starts with getting your opponent to lean back by pulling them forward.

As your opponent’s weight goes back onto their heels, you’ll go into your steps. Start with a cross step with your lead foot and your backfoot follows behind it.

Then for the last step, bring your lead foot back across, and hook behind your opponent’s leg. Leaning your weight forward to force your opponent to their back.

If you practice MMA, this is a great technique to learn when you’re clinching against the cage.

Tani-Otoshi

Tani-otoshi is another great throw that starts as a misdirection. Looking like you’re going for o-soto-gari, but instead going into tani-otoshi.

Take a cross-step with your lead foot like you’re going for o-soto-gari. But right after your cross-step, take your back leg and slide it across the mat behind your opponent’s legs.

Use your grips to pull your opponent and throw them backwards over your leg. This is another great throw to use if you practice MMA or freestyle wrestling.

Harai-Goshi

Harai-goshi is another one of the more dynamic Judo throws within the martial art. It meshes well with uchi-mata since it has the same footwork, but you target the outside leg.

Once your grips are set, take a lead step with your front foot, and a back step with your back foot. Then with your lead foot, hook your opponent’s outside leg right above their knee.

Kick their leg out as you pull them over to complete the throw. You can easily set this throw up by faking an uchi-mata or vice-versa.

Morote-Gari

Morote-gari is the Judo version of the double leg takedown. Making it one of the strongest Judo throws within the martial art.

If you’ve done any wrestling training, the mechanics are about the same as a standard double leg takedown. Pull your opponent up and forward, as you change levels, and grab behind their knees.

Once you’ve hooked behind your opponent’s knees, pull their legs out as you drive forward. If you’ve already been practicing BJJ or MMA, morote-gari should be rather easy to pick up.

Koshi-Guruma

Koshi-Guruma is one of the must learn Judo throws. It has similar mechanics as o-goshi, but you’re hooking your opponent’s head and not their body.

Use your Gi grips to pull your opponent forward and do the same steps as o-goshi. Lead step forward, followed by a back step.

In the same motion, hook your arm around your opponent’s head. Pulling their head down as they roll over your hips and go over for the takedown.

In freestyle wrestling, they also teach versions of this throw, where you roll to the ground with your opponent.

Ushiro-Goshi

The last of the 12 most versatile Judo throws on our list is the ushiro-goshi. A phenomenal counter throw that’s a must known for any type of grappling you may practice.

This set up for this throw comes off your opponent attempting a throw of their own. Specifically a type of sacrifice throw, where they turn their back to you.

Your first step is to brace yourself and keep your hips low to avoid your opponent’s throw attempt. Once you’ve defended the throw, quickly take a tight bodylock around your opponent.

Use your bodylock to lift your opponent up and drop them to the mat. If you want to advance your counter skills, you definitely need to practice ushiro-goshi.