Dana White confirms UFC 304 bonuses will rise to $100K

Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 304 card in Manchester – upon request from lightweight veteran, King Green, promotional boss, Dana White has confirmed that post-fight bonuses will be set to $100,000.

Landing the Octagon in Manchester this weekend for the first time since 2016, the promotion are set to field two separate championship fights throughout the main and co-main event at the Co-op Live Arena.

Headlining the card; an undisputed welterweight championship fight between the incumbent, Leon Edwards, and surging challenger, Belal Muhammad – with the pair sharing the Octagon for the second time in their respective tenures.

And in the co-headliner, interim heavyweight titleholder, Tom Aspinall returns in a title fight defense against perennial divisional contender, Curtis Blaydes – attempting to become the first fighter since Brazilian veteran, Renan Barao to defend an interim crown.

Dana White raises UFC 304 bonuses to $100,000

Furthermore in another high-profile main card clash, the above-mentioned, Green takes on promotional star, Paddy Pimblett – in an attempt to hand the Liverpool native his first loss inside the Octagon.

And it was the San Bernardino native who managed to successfully campaign for a rise in post-fight bonuses – urging the above-mentioned, Dana White to up the cheque to $100,000 – which he appeared to oblige to.

Dana White increased the bonuses to $100K for #UFC304, and when Belal Muhammad was celebrating Leon said:



“Belal don’t worry about that, you’re knocking no one out.” 😭😭#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/r7OgG1YrHK — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 25, 2024

However, jibing at fellow event headliner, Muhammad in response, Edwards urged the Illinois native to remain realistic about his chances of winning a bonus, claiming he was incapable of knocking out an opponent.

Eventually the two would square off on stage – with Muhammad mocking Edwards’ infamous headshot dead’ taunt, before the latter failed in his bid to make the former flinch – lunging in his direction before they were corralled.

Earlier this year, post-fight bonuses at UFC 300 in April were raised to a whopping $300,000 from promotional leader, White – to much fan and pundit praise alike.

Who do you think wins a special Dana White bonus of $100,000 at UFC 304?