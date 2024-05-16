UFC 304 Manchester: Leon Edwards Vs. Belal Muhammad – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for UFC 304: Manchester on Saturday 27th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
- Date: Sat, July. 27, 2024
- Location: Co-op live, Manchester, UK
- Broadcast: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
UFC 304 Full fight card
Main Card
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: Main Event Title Fight
- Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes: Heavyweight Title Fight
- Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett: Lightweight
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape: Flyweight
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze: Featherweight
Prelims
- TBC
Early Prelims
- TBC
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Start date and time
UFC 304: Manchester takes place on Saturday, July 27th, at the Co-op Live, Manchester, UK. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
TBC
Tickets
Fans are advised to register their interest early via ufc.com/Manchester to secure their tickets. UFC 304 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. BST on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. When tickets are available they will appear here.
UFC 304 Promo Trailer
TBA
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 304: is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, UFC 304 is available on TNT Sports as well as on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 304:?
The next UFC event that follows UFC 304 is UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday 3 August 2024.