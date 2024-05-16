UFC 304 Manchester: Leon Edwards Vs. Belal Muhammad – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 304: Manchester on Saturday 27th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Date : Sat, July. 27, 2024

: Sat, July. 27, 2024 Location : Co-op live, Manchester, UK

: Co-op live, Manchester, UK Broadcast : Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 304 Full fight card

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: Main Event Title Fight

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes: Heavyweight Title Fight

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett: Lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape: Flyweight

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze: Featherweight

Prelims

TBC

Early Prelims

TBC

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name: Country: Age: Height: Weight: Reach:

UFC 304: Manchester takes place on Saturday, July 27th, at the Co-op Live, Manchester, UK. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

TBC

Tickets

Fans are advised to register their interest early via ufc.com/Manchester to secure their tickets. UFC 304 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. BST on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. When tickets are available they will appear here.

UFC 304 Promo Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 304: is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, UFC 304 is available on TNT Sports as well as on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 304:?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 304 is UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday 3 August 2024.