Paddy Pimblett has pleasant elevator ride with former opponent

Whilst there’s some clear animosity between King Green and his upcoming opponent, Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 304 – the Liverpool native was nothing but courteous with common-opponent, Jared Gordon during a chance encounter in an elevator at the fighter hotel.

Pimblett, who is hoping to crack the lightweight top-15 this week ahead of his battle with striking phenom, Green on the main card of their UFC 304 battle, has so-far enjoyed an impressive winning spree since his landing in the Octagon following Cage Warriors title success.

Last time out, the outspoken Huyton native landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over another common-foe, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 back in December of last year.

The victory came as Pimblett’s return to action following a prior unanimous decision win in hugely-controversial circumstances against the above-mentioned Gordon the year prior, to much fan and pundit dismay collectively.

Paddy Pimblett shares an elevator with Jared Gordon

And running into the East Coast favorite this week during UFC 304 fight week, Pimblett admitted to Gordon that he likely should have received the judge’s nod that night in their lightweight scrap, something the latter wholeheartedly agreed with.

“Always a pleasure running into my man, Jared (Gordon),” Paddy Pimblett wrote in a caption on his official Tik Tok account.

Paddy Pimblett loves his biscuits 🍪🤣 pic.twitter.com/EDWL0ZUjps — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 24, 2024

Set to receive his own pair of orange-colored shorts – reminiscent of his time during this gold-laden tenure with Cage Warriors, Pimblett mocked Green for spending so long under the banner of the UFC without ever receiving his own custom fight wear.

Himself turning in an impressive win last time out, San Bernardino native, Green bloodied and bruised fellow veteran, Jim Miller in a long-anticipated matchup on the preliminary card of UFC 300 back in April of this year.

Who wins this weekend at UFC 304: King Green or Paddy Pimblett?