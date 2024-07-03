UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in Manchester on Saturday 17th August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
- Date: Sat, Aug. 17, 2024
- Location: RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia
- Broadcast: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full fight card
Main Card
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: Middleweight Main Event Title Fight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight
- Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos: Featherweight
Prelims
- Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker: Heavyweight
Early Prelims
- Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker: Featherweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Dricus Du Plessis
|Israel Adesanya
|Country:
|United Kingdom
|Nigeria
|Age:
|30
|34
|Height:
|6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)
|Weight:
|185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb)
|185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb)
|Reach:
|76 in (193 cm)
|80 in (203 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya takes place on Saturday, Aug 17th, at the RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Adesanya: -142 Favorite
- Du Plessis: +120 Underdog
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Perth, Australia, or plan to attend UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, tickets are on sale now and are available here.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Promo Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, UFC 305 is available on TNT Sports as well as on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya?
The next UFC event that follows UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is UFC Fight Night: 9/7 at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday 7th September 2024.