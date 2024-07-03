UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in Manchester on Saturday 17th August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Date : Sat, Aug. 17, 2024

: Sat, Aug. 17, 2024 Location : RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia

: RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia Broadcast : Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full fight card

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: Middleweight Main Event Title Fight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg: Flyweight

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos: Featherweight

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker: Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Tale of the Tape

Name: Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya Country: United Kingdom Nigeria Age: 30 34 Height: 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Weight: 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) Reach: 76 in (193 cm) 80 in (203 cm)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya takes place on Saturday, Aug 17th, at the RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Adesanya: -142 Favorite

Du Plessis: +120 Underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Perth, Australia, or plan to attend UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, tickets are on sale now and are available here.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, UFC 305 is available on TNT Sports as well as on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is UFC Fight Night: 9/7 at UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday 7th September 2024.