Leon Edwards lunges at Belal Muhammad in tense UFC 304 presser face off

Sharing the stage today at the Co-op Live Arena ahead of a massive welterweight title fight rematch with Belal Muhammad this weekend at UFC 304, incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards failed in a bid to psych out the challenger, lunging at him before being restrained by security officials.

Edwards, the incumbent undisputed welterweight champion, headlines this weekend’s UFC 304 card against the above-mentioned Illinois contender, Muhammad, in a bid to rack up his third consecutive successful title defense.

First fighting back in 2020 in the pair’s high-stakes main event bout at the UFC Apex facility, Edwards landed multiple eye pokes en route to an eventual second round stoppage against Muhammad – resulting in an official ‘No Contest’.

And sharing the stage this weekend ahead of their UFC 304 title fight re-run in Manchester, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad – who shared a tense encounter inside an elevator in the ‘Rainy City’ earlier this week,

Accusing Muhammad of becoming too reactive and emotionally invested in their title rematch this weekend, Edwards would be unconscious within just three rounds in Manchester according to the title challenger – who urged the crowd to wake him up with their chanting once he knocks him out.

Leon Edwards lunges at Belal Muhammad in tense UFC 304 presser

Sharing the stage with UFC CEO, Dana White for a tense face-off – Muhammad imitated Edwards’ infamous ‘headshot dead’ taunt, before the latter lunged at the title challenger – to no avail in a bid to make him react, with security officials and UFC personnel immediately corralling the duo.

Hitting out at Edwards’ entourage on stage as the above-mentioned organizational leader, White attempted to play peacekeeper, Muhammad made his way off stage ahead of a massive, and now-bad-blooded title affair this weekend in the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom in a pay-per-view setting for the first time since 2016.

Who wins this weekend at UFC 304: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?