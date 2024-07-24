Exclusive | Paddy Pimblett says ‘They should let more fighters pick their own colours’ ahead of UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett will finally get his orange shorts for his fight at UFC 304. “The Baddy” will face off against Bobby King Green on July 27 live from Machester, England, and will be sporting bright orange trunks in the match.

Paddy Pimblett in Orange Shorts

The UK-born Paddy Pimblett has long asked for orange shorts throughout his UFC tenure. As a standout Cage Warriors champion he always wore bright orange trunks as his signature style. In his sixth UFC fight, he will finally get his wish. Speaking to Tim Wheaton in an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA, Interview conducted on behalf of AceOdds, the 29-year-old explained his stance on the matter:

“It’s not difficult to make a pair of orange shorts … I think they should let more fighters pick their own colours and stuff because originally when it was what colour you want. I always had to pick red because I can only pick between red, white, and black. But this fight, obviously where Bobby is ranked, he got asked first and he picked red so I could only pick between white and black. I’ve always wanted my orange shorts anyway, but that was another reason why I wanted the orange shorts because I don’t wanna wear white or black.”

Paddy Pimblett vs Sakuraba

Kazushi Sakuraba is an MMA legend and UFC Hall of Fame fighter. Throughout his iconic bouts, most notably against the Gracie family, Sakuraba always sported bright orange shorts. Thus creating a distinct signature look. Since retiring from MMA, Sakuraba founded Quintet Grappling. When asked if Paddy would like to meet Sakuraba in a grappling, he said: